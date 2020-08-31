Mobile home park owner disagrees with city on source of water problem

The mobile park owner who was called a "slumlord" last week by Rapid City's mayor denies that his property is the source of a water problem that the city says poses a threat to Haines Avenue.
“That’s one of the factual issues of dispute,” said Rand Williams, the property owner and landlord of the Ridgestone Mobile Home Park on Lindbergh Avenue. “I believe there’s been a spring there for many decades.”
Williams said he had not yet received a letter notifying him that Mayor Steve Allender is asking the City Council to take action against him for not responding to its request to replace or repair the water line.
Water Superintendent Jeff Crockett said the Water Division would send Williams a certified letter Monday.
In his letter, Allender asked the council to support taking action against Williams either legally or by discontinuing water service to about 73 households in the park for not replacing a “highly corroded” water line, not complying with a February agreement and other violations. The letter says overflowing water impacts Haines Avenue in the winter and damages the sidewalk.
The letter provides a timeline for discontinuing water service along with a copy of the tenant notification letter. If no action is taken to meet the terms of the agreement within a week after the notification, tenants will be notified of the discontinuation. After 60 days, the city will take steps to end water service by mid-November.
One of Williams' tenants said he has concerns about water quality at the mobile home park.
James Peterson, who has lived at the Ridgestone Mobile Home Park since 2012, said he doesn’t drink tap water unless he boils it first.
“I should probably be using bottled water,” he said, adding that it looks hazy coming out of the tap.
Peterson is more concerned, however, about what happens to him and other residents if the city cuts their water service.
“It’s not fair because we’re low income people,” he said. “If they take (the water) away from us, we’re going to be another group of people out on the street. Do they want that? I’ll go live in front of the City Hall if I have to. I ain’t scared. I’m close to being homeless anyway.”
Peterson said he pays $300 per month in lot rent, is on disability and lives off Social Security.
“He just wants to shut this down so they can take and bulldoze this place and leave us all homeless. It’s not fair,” Peterson said of Mayor Allender. “We have to be at their grace, and if we’re not part of their party, if we’re not part of their good-ol’-boy party, you ain’t in the inside club.”
Allender said in an email to the Journal that it's important that the city sends a strong message in this case.
“We will do it if that’s what it takes,” he wrote. “We will not wait past November unless he is taking tangible measures to get this done. I got a call from a lady in Spearfish who says he’s just as big of a slumlord there as he is in Rapid City.”
A resident of the Mountain View mobile home park in Sturgis owned by Williams told the Journal that he and his neighbors have water issues, too.
Andy Heitman said he and his neighbors have had low water pressure since February. Heitman said his trailer had 10 pounds of water pressure before he spent $1,000 to set up tanks that increase pressure.
He said he told Williams what he was going to do, got it approved and had the cost of the purchase taken out of his rent.
Before he made that purchase, Heitman said the water would stop in his home if water was being used elsewhere in the park.
Heitman said he has a neighbor with 55 pounds of water pressure who has let others with problems hook a hose to their property.
“I’m ready to call and complain again because it’s almost September and it’s not fixed,” he said. “I can’t be out there in January when my pump station freezes up because it’s outside. What I did was a temporary fix.”
One of Heitman’s neighbors, who asked to remain anonymous, said they also only have about 10 pounds of water pressure in their home.
Williams said the issue in Sturgis is a leaking line, but he doesn’t know where the leak is.
“I’m paying enormous amounts of money because it is leaking, but I’m pursuing one route that I hope will resolve that issue with all parties concerned,” he said.
Williams said he receives complaints from tenants continuously, particularly “when you have as many parks as we do.” He said it’s his obligation to address them in a reasonable and efficient manner.
“Our history is to improve and continuous improvement — generally, that’s our philosophy,” he said.
Williams owns Williams Properties, which leases residential and commercial property in Spearfish, Sturgis, Deadwood, Lead, Whitewood, Rapid City, Boxelder, Hill City, Custer and New Castle and Gillette in Wyoming that includes apartments, mobile homes and parks, houses, and short- and long-term apartment accommodations, according to its website.
Williams declined to comment on the number of properties he owns.
According to the Lawrence County Geographic Information System map — which shows parcels, ownership, legal names of lots and addresses, amongst other things — a search of Williams’ name shows 50 parcels listed in either his name or his wife Gayla's name. All entries are consistent with Williams’ address, which is the one used by Rapid City to communicate with Williams.
There were seven listed in Pennington County and four in Custer County. Meade County’s map has a name search restriction. All together, including the Mountain View mobile home park in Sturgis, Williams owns about 62 properties. This does not include any others in Meade County or those in Wyoming.
