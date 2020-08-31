Mobile home park owner disagrees with city on source of water problem

One of Williams' tenants said he has concerns about water quality at the mobile home park.

James Peterson, who has lived at the Ridgestone Mobile Home Park since 2012, said he doesn’t drink tap water unless he boils it first.

“I should probably be using bottled water,” he said, adding that it looks hazy coming out of the tap.

Peterson is more concerned, however, about what happens to him and other residents if the city cuts their water service.

“It’s not fair because we’re low income people,” he said. “If they take (the water) away from us, we’re going to be another group of people out on the street. Do they want that? I’ll go live in front of the City Hall if I have to. I ain’t scared. I’m close to being homeless anyway.”

Peterson said he pays $300 per month in lot rent, is on disability and lives off Social Security.

“He just wants to shut this down so they can take and bulldoze this place and leave us all homeless. It’s not fair,” Peterson said of Mayor Allender. “We have to be at their grace, and if we’re not part of their party, if we’re not part of their good-ol’-boy party, you ain’t in the inside club.”