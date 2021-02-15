Moguls edge Newell in overtime

The Edgemont boys basketball team, assisted by a record-breaking game from Caleb Simons, picked up a hard-fought win over Newell on Monday night.
Simons hit a layup with 10 second remaining in OT to push the Moguls to the 46-45 victory.
On top of the game-winning basket for the senior, Simons also became Edgemont’s all-time leading scorer with 1,570 total points.
The Moguls took control of the game from the outset and carried a 14-5 lead into the second. The Irrigators battled back in the second, but Edgemont maintained a 21-17 advantage at the half.
Newell gained the lead in the third and led 33-31 at the start of the final quarter.
At the end of regulation, down three, Jaden Tennis of Newell hit a shot from beyond the arc to tie the game at 40 points apiece.
In the overtime period, the Irrigators jumped ahead early and took a 45-40 lead.
The Moguls cut the deficit to 45-42, before Hunter Hollenbeck hit a long 2-point shot and Simons put it away with the late layup.
Simons finished with 28 points, 17 rebounds, four steals and three assists.
David Morell led the Irrigators with 15 points, while Ryan Hohenberger chipped in with 13.
Edgemont (5-11) will host Hot Springs on Monday, while Newell (2-15) is at Dupree on Thursday.
KADOKA AREA 58, WALL 48: Led by a trio of double-figure scorers, Kadoka Area defeated Wall on Monday.
TJ Hamar led the Kougars with 17 points, Dawson Reckling added 15 points and Kash Block finished with 13.
Tack Tines paced the Eagles with 14 points, while Reid Hansen and Cayne Krogman chipped in with 12 points apiece.
Kadoka Area (11-5) is at Lyman on Friday and Wall (7-10) hosts Newell on Saturday.
CUSTER 71, LAKOTA TECH 55: The Wildcats earned a win over Lakota Tech Monday night in Custer.
The Wildcats (9-8) hosts Lead-Deadwood on Thursday, while the Tatanka (8-5) travel to White River.