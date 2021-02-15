Moguls edge Newell in overtime

The Edgemont boys basketball team, assisted by a record-breaking game from Caleb Simons, picked up a hard-fought win over Newell on Monday night.

Simons hit a layup with 10 second remaining in OT to push the Moguls to the 46-45 victory.

On top of the game-winning basket for the senior, Simons also became Edgemont’s all-time leading scorer with 1,570 total points.

The Moguls took control of the game from the outset and carried a 14-5 lead into the second. The Irrigators battled back in the second, but Edgemont maintained a 21-17 advantage at the half.

Newell gained the lead in the third and led 33-31 at the start of the final quarter.

At the end of regulation, down three, Jaden Tennis of Newell hit a shot from beyond the arc to tie the game at 40 points apiece.

In the overtime period, the Irrigators jumped ahead early and took a 45-40 lead.

The Moguls cut the deficit to 45-42, before Hunter Hollenbeck hit a long 2-point shot and Simons put it away with the late layup.

Simons finished with 28 points, 17 rebounds, four steals and three assists.