Molnaa named new Sasquatch head coach

The Spearfish Sasquatch of the Expedition League named Jarrod Molnaa the team's head coach for the 2021 season.

“I received a call from our former head coach, DJ Engle, on Monday, April 26, explaining he had accepted a position within the Minnesota Twins organization as their Dominican Summer League pitching coach," said Eric Schmidt, Sasquatch owner and general manager. "My initial thoughts were celebrating this awesome achievement for DJ, and then after our call, I immediately started a nationwide search to find us a new head coach since we were only 29 days away from opening night.”

A native of Kennewick, Washington, Molnaa graduated from Kennewick High School in 2013. He then went on and played in college with stops at Walla Walla Community College, Bellevue University and Montana State University Billings where he earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration in 2019.

While pitching for the ‘Jackets in the spring of 2019, he helped the team capture its fourth GNAC regular-season title, first-ever GNAC Championships title and an NCAA regional playoff berth.