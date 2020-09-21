Monday's Local Results

High School Polls
SD media Football Poll
The South Dakota Prep Media football poll for the week of Sept. 21 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, record, total points and last week’s ranking. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.
Class 11AAA
1. Roosevelt (22);4-0;110;1
2. Brandon Valley;3-1;86;2
3. Harrisburg;4-0;68;3
4. Lincoln;3-1;44;4
5. Washington;2-2;11;NR
Receiving votes: O’Gorman 10, Watertown 1.
Class 11AA
1. Yankton (19);4-0;107;1
2. Brookings (3);4-0;85;2
3. Pierre;2-1;70;3
4. Mitchell;3-1;46;4
5. Huron;2-2;20;5
Receiving votes: Sturgis 1, Douglas 1.
Class 11A
1. Tea Area (17);3-0;105;1
2. Dell Rapids (5);4-0;93;2
3. Madison;2-2;43;3
4. Canton;1-2;31;5
5. Dakota Valley;2-2;28;RV
Receiving votes: West Central 21, Milbank 5, Sioux Falls Christian 4.
Class 11B
1. Winner (17);4-0;104;1
2. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan (4);5-0;92;2
3. Sioux Valley;4-1;60;4
4. McCook Central/Montrose;3-1;29;3
5. St. Thomas More;3-1;25;5
Receiving votes: Mobridge-Pollock (1) 19, Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 1.
Class 9AA
1. Viborg-Hurley (22);4-0;110;1
2. Lemmon/McIntosh;4-0;86;2
3. Hamlin;5-0;59;3
4. Platte-Geddes;4-0;48;4
5. Hanson;4-0;12;RV
Receiving votes: Baltic 8, Deuel 7.
Class 9A
1. Howard (21);4-0;109;1
2. Canistota/Freeman;4-1;87;2
3. Warner (1);4-0;57;3
4. De Smet;4-1;44;4
5. Gregory;3-1;17;5
Receiving votes: Wall 11, Philip 2, Ipswich/Edmunds Central 2, Britton-Hecla 1.
Class 9B
1. Wolsey-Wessington (21);4-0;109;1
2. Langford Area (1);4-1;77;4
3. Colman-Egan;2-1;40;2
4. Dell Rapids St. Mary;3-2;37;T-5
5. Herreid/Selby Area;4-1;27;RV
Receiving votes: Kadoka Area 25, Alcester-Hudson 15.
SD Media Volleyball Poll
Here is the South Dakota Media Volleyball Poll for the week of Sept. 21. Teams are listed with first place votes in parenthesis, record, points and previous ranking.
CLASS AA
1. O'Gorman (13);7-0;65;1
2. S.F. Washington;7-2;45;t3
3. Aberdeen Central;6-1;34;2
4. Huron;6-2;32;5
5. Watertown;6-2;19;t3
CLASS A
1. S.F. Christian (13);12-0;65;1
2. Dakota Valley;7-0;52;2
3. Winner;7-0;38;3
4. R.C. Christian;10-0;21;4
5. Madison;6-2;13;5
RECEIVING VOTES: Parker (9-0) 3, Garretson (8-1) 1, Mobridge-Pollock (9-0) 1, Florence-Henry (8-0) 1
CLASS B
1. Northwestern (13);8-0;65;1
2. Warner;7-1;50;2
3. Faulkton Area;6-1;38;3
4. Chester Area;8-1;22;4
5. Bridgewater-Emery;10-0;16;5
RECEIVING VOTES: Ethan (3-5) 2, Colman-Egan (6-0) 2.
SD Softball Coaches Poll
1. Harrisburg (9);54
2. SF Roosevelt (3);40
3. SF Lincoln;30
4. Brandon Valley;22
5. Yankton;20
Receiving votes: Brookings, Sioux Falls O'Gorman, Rapid City Stevens, Watertown
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!