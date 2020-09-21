 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Monday's Local Results
agate

Monday's Local Results

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
STM Winner 11B Football

St. Thomas More running back Charles Larson (33) breaks upfield and runs for a first down during the Cavaliers’ game against Winner in Class 11B football action earlier this season at Dutton Field in Rapid City. Winner continues to be ranked first in 11B in the latest SD Media Poll, while St. Thomas More is fifth.

 Jeff Easton, Journal correspondent

High School Polls

SD media Football Poll

The South Dakota Prep Media football poll for the week of Sept. 21 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, record, total points and last week’s ranking. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.

Class 11AAA

1. Roosevelt (22);4-0;110;1

2. Brandon Valley;3-1;86;2

3. Harrisburg;4-0;68;3

4. Lincoln;3-1;44;4

5. Washington;2-2;11;NR

Receiving votes: O’Gorman 10, Watertown 1.

Class 11AA

1. Yankton (19);4-0;107;1

2. Brookings (3);4-0;85;2

3. Pierre;2-1;70;3

4. Mitchell;3-1;46;4

5. Huron;2-2;20;5

Receiving votes: Sturgis 1, Douglas 1.

Class 11A

1. Tea Area (17);3-0;105;1

2. Dell Rapids (5);4-0;93;2

3. Madison;2-2;43;3

4. Canton;1-2;31;5

5. Dakota Valley;2-2;28;RV

Receiving votes: West Central 21, Milbank 5, Sioux Falls Christian 4.

Class 11B

1. Winner (17);4-0;104;1

2. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan (4);5-0;92;2

3. Sioux Valley;4-1;60;4

4. McCook Central/Montrose;3-1;29;3

5. St. Thomas More;3-1;25;5

Receiving votes: Mobridge-Pollock (1) 19, Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 1.

Class 9AA

1. Viborg-Hurley (22);4-0;110;1

2. Lemmon/McIntosh;4-0;86;2

3. Hamlin;5-0;59;3

4. Platte-Geddes;4-0;48;4

5. Hanson;4-0;12;RV

Receiving votes: Baltic 8, Deuel 7.

Class 9A

1. Howard (21);4-0;109;1

2. Canistota/Freeman;4-1;87;2

3. Warner (1);4-0;57;3

4. De Smet;4-1;44;4

5. Gregory;3-1;17;5

Receiving votes: Wall 11, Philip 2, Ipswich/Edmunds Central 2, Britton-Hecla 1.

Class 9B

1. Wolsey-Wessington (21);4-0;109;1

2. Langford Area (1);4-1;77;4

3. Colman-Egan;2-1;40;2

4. Dell Rapids St. Mary;3-2;37;T-5

5. Herreid/Selby Area;4-1;27;RV

Receiving votes: Kadoka Area 25, Alcester-Hudson 15.

SD Media Volleyball Poll

Here is the South Dakota Media Volleyball Poll for the week of Sept. 21. Teams are listed with first place votes in parenthesis, record, points and previous ranking.

CLASS AA

1. O'Gorman (13);7-0;65;1

2. S.F. Washington;7-2;45;t3

3. Aberdeen Central;6-1;34;2

4. Huron;6-2;32;5

5. Watertown;6-2;19;t3

CLASS A

1. S.F. Christian (13);12-0;65;1

2. Dakota Valley;7-0;52;2

3. Winner;7-0;38;3

4. R.C. Christian;10-0;21;4

5. Madison;6-2;13;5

RECEIVING VOTES: Parker (9-0) 3, Garretson (8-1) 1, Mobridge-Pollock (9-0) 1, Florence-Henry (8-0) 1

CLASS B

1. Northwestern (13);8-0;65;1

2. Warner;7-1;50;2

3. Faulkton Area;6-1;38;3

4. Chester Area;8-1;22;4

5. Bridgewater-Emery;10-0;16;5

RECEIVING VOTES: Ethan (3-5) 2, Colman-Egan (6-0) 2.

SD Softball Coaches Poll

1. Harrisburg (9);54

2. SF Roosevelt (3);40

3. SF Lincoln;30

4. Brandon Valley;22

5. Yankton;20

Receiving votes: Brookings, Sioux Falls O'Gorman, Rapid City Stevens, Watertown

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Google Maps showing fire boundaries

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News