Monday's Local Results
agate

  • Updated
High School Basketball

Media Poll

The South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll for the week of Jan. 4 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, the team’s record, points received and ranking in the previous poll. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.

Boys

Class AA

1. Washington (15);3-0;84;2

2. Yankton (3);5-1;69;4

3. Harrisburg;5-0;44;5

4. Brandon Valley;3-1;41;1

5. Mitchell;6-0;27;RV

Receiving votes: Roosevelt 4, Aberdeen Central 1.

Class A

1. Dakota Valley (18;5-0;90;1

2. SF Christian;4-1;65;2

3. Sioux Valley;7-0;52;4

4. Dell Rapids;4-1;39;3

5. Vermillion;4-0;24;5

Class B

1. De Smet (15);5-1;87;1

2. Platte-Geddes (3);3-0;75;2

3. Howard;4-0;29;RV

4. Dell Rapids St. Mary;4-2;28;5

5. Canistota;4-0;27;RV

Receiving votes: Viborg-Hurley 21, Lemmon 2, White River 1.

Girls

Class AA

1. Washington (14);3-0;86;2

2. Harrisburg (3);6-0;65;3

3. O’Gorman (1);3-1;49;1

4. Brandon Valley;4-1;35;4

5. Aberdeen Central;4-0;34;5

Class A

1. St. Thomas More (17);6-0;88;1

T-2. West Central (1);4-1;62;2

T-2. Winner;5-1;62;3

4. Hamlin;3-1;29;5

5. SF Christian;4-0;17;RV

Receiving votes: Tea Area 6, Garretson 4, Aberdeen Roncalli 2.

Class B

1. Corsica-Stickney (18);5-0;90;1

2. Castlewood;4-0;65;2

3. White River;5-0;51;4

4. Ethan;4-0;37;3

5. Viborg-Hurley;7-0;26;5

Receiving votes: Newell 1.

Monday's Scores

BOYS

Aberdeen Christian 65, Waverly-South Shore 38

Colome 59, Avon 33

DeSmet 71, Deuel 41

Elkton-Lake Benton 67, Baltic 51

Waubay/Summit 46, Britton-Hecla 31

GIRLS 

Avon 52, Colome 48

Colman-Egan 56, Howard 43

DeSmet 51, Deuel 29

Irene-Wakonda 54, Canistota 45

Richardton-Taylor, N.D. 45, McIntosh 27

Sioux City, East, Iowa 44, Yankton 31

St. Thomas More 61, Belle Fourche 34

