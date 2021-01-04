Monday's Local Results

High School Basketball
Media Poll
The South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll for the week of Jan. 4 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, the team’s record, points received and ranking in the previous poll. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.
Boys
Class AA
1. Washington (15);3-0;84;2
2. Yankton (3);5-1;69;4
3. Harrisburg;5-0;44;5
4. Brandon Valley;3-1;41;1
5. Mitchell;6-0;27;RV
Receiving votes: Roosevelt 4, Aberdeen Central 1.
Class A
1. Dakota Valley (18;5-0;90;1
2. SF Christian;4-1;65;2
3. Sioux Valley;7-0;52;4
4. Dell Rapids;4-1;39;3
5. Vermillion;4-0;24;5
Class B
1. De Smet (15);5-1;87;1
2. Platte-Geddes (3);3-0;75;2
3. Howard;4-0;29;RV
4. Dell Rapids St. Mary;4-2;28;5
5. Canistota;4-0;27;RV
Receiving votes: Viborg-Hurley 21, Lemmon 2, White River 1.
Girls
Class AA
1. Washington (14);3-0;86;2
2. Harrisburg (3);6-0;65;3
3. O’Gorman (1);3-1;49;1
4. Brandon Valley;4-1;35;4
5. Aberdeen Central;4-0;34;5
Class A
1. St. Thomas More (17);6-0;88;1
T-2. West Central (1);4-1;62;2
T-2. Winner;5-1;62;3
4. Hamlin;3-1;29;5
5. SF Christian;4-0;17;RV
Receiving votes: Tea Area 6, Garretson 4, Aberdeen Roncalli 2.
Class B
1. Corsica-Stickney (18);5-0;90;1
2. Castlewood;4-0;65;2
3. White River;5-0;51;4
4. Ethan;4-0;37;3
5. Viborg-Hurley;7-0;26;5
Receiving votes: Newell 1.
Monday's Scores
BOYS
Aberdeen Christian 65, Waverly-South Shore 38
Colome 59, Avon 33
DeSmet 71, Deuel 41
Elkton-Lake Benton 67, Baltic 51
Waubay/Summit 46, Britton-Hecla 31
GIRLS
Avon 52, Colome 48
Colman-Egan 56, Howard 43
DeSmet 51, Deuel 29
Irene-Wakonda 54, Canistota 45
Richardton-Taylor, N.D. 45, McIntosh 27
Sioux City, East, Iowa 44, Yankton 31
St. Thomas More 61, Belle Fourche 34