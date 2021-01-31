Monday's Local Schedule
All Times Mountain
Girls Basketball;Time
Bison and Dupree;5:30 p.m.
Faith at Timber Lake;6 p.m.
Related to this story
Most Popular
Robert and Jennifer Heckel are working to create a Rapid City original that takes from the past and looks to the future.
- Updated
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Republican Party Chairwoman Kelli Ward, who faces questions about her reelection, said the party lacks the structure to perform an audit of the election results, but said she welcomed input to improve future elections.
- Updated
President Joe Biden has appointed a leader in the Rapid City community and field of federal Indian law to serve as Director of the the Office …
- Updated
SAND SPRINGS, Okla. (AP) — A couple and their two young children were found dead in a home Saturday in northeast Oklahoma in what police said appears to be a triple murder-suicide, the Tulsa World reported.
- Updated
The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office is ending its search for Serenity Dennard, nearly two years after she ran away from a rural group home …
- Updated
Legislators are looking to make public information the Rapid City Journal and other media have sought for more than four months — disclosure o…
- Updated
The Rapid City Council will enter executive session at its Monday night meeting to discuss complaints made against council President Laura Armstrong.
- Updated
Illegal arrests in Arizona, a federal lawsuit and a South Dakota trust serving as a front group have spurred the sale of a 140-acre compound o…
- Updated
An 18-year-old Rosebud man is accused of shooting a 20-year-old woman in the head and then hiding the gun he used to murder her.
South Dakota's U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson has reintroduced legislation that would cede the majority of land and population of Washington, D.C., b…