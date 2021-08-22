Monday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain
Boys High School;Time
West River Open (Elks GC);1 p.m.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
Click any reaction to login.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
All Times Mountain
Boys High School;Time
West River Open (Elks GC);1 p.m.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A routine traffic stop on Sunday led to Rapid City police officers being ordered to leave property recently purchased by the NDN Collective.
Six arrests have been made as a result of a sex trafficking operation targeting online predators during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, which ra…
Name: Pat Smalley
A Rapid City man has died as a result of injuries sustained during a shooting on Friday, according to a press release from the Rapid City Poli…
As the family of a Rapid City man grieves his death, the man accused of killing him is in custody while a second person of interest continues …
The head of the South Dakota National Guard said Wednesday that Gov. Kristi Noem didn’t tell him she would use a private donation for the depl…
The 81st Sturgis motorcycle rally is winding down, and with the rally's end comes the final law enforcement briefing of the 10-day event on Friday.
“It breaks our hearts,” Comets head coach Nathan Long said. “He’s a good kid, good senior leader, so it’s a big loss."
Two more fatalities were reported by the South Dakota Department of Safety Saturday to bring the total number of fatalities during the 81st An…
Just imagine if a school opened a class in a public school with a prayer. Well, it just happened with a class at Canyon Lake Elementary.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.