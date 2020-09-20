 Skip to main content
Monday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain

High School Boys Golf;Time

Black Hills Conference Meet (Hot Springs);10 a.m.

High School Competitive Cheer;Time

Custer Invitational;5 p.m.

High School Volleyball;Time

Carter County (MT) at Harding County;5:30 p.m.

Winner at Mobridge-Pollock;4:30 p.m.

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte at Pine Ridge;4 p.m.

