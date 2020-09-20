Monday's Local Schedule

Return to homepage ×
All Times Mountain
High School Boys Golf;Time
Black Hills Conference Meet (Hot Springs);10 a.m.
High School Competitive Cheer;Time
Custer Invitational;5 p.m.
High School Volleyball;Time
Carter County (MT) at Harding County;5:30 p.m.
Winner at Mobridge-Pollock;4:30 p.m.
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte at Pine Ridge;4 p.m.
