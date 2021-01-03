Monday's Local Schedule
All Times Mountain
Girls Basketball;Time
St. Thomas More at Belle Fourche;7 p.m.
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
WASHINGTON (AP) — House votes to increase COVID checks to $2,000, sending Trump's request to GOP-controlled Senate.
- Updated
A South Dakota federal judge harshly criticized Gov. Kristi Noem and the state court system’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic in an order th…
- Updated
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A Minnesota woman has pleaded guilty to raping a young boy in South Dakota.
- Updated
The victim in the Rapid City Christmas Eve homicide has been identified but the shooting suspect has not yet been identified or arrested.
- Updated
An SUV driver who fatally hit a woman Tuesday afternoon is not suspected of speeding or drinking while the pedestrian stepped into the road wh…
- Updated
The suspected Rapid City arsonist struck again early Thursday morning, lighting a stack of boxes on fire inside an entryway to the West Park A…
- Updated
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (AP) — Republican state Sen. Bill Brady, who stepped down as Republican leader in the Senate as efforts were made to oust him from the post, on Thursday announced his retirement from the General Assembly.
- Updated
No criminal charges are expected after a person driving an SUV hit and killed a pedestrian trying to cross West Omaha Street Tuesday afternoon…
- Updated
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Authorities arrested a suburban Milwaukee pharmacist Thursday suspected of deliberately ruining hundreds of doses of coronavirus vaccine by removing them from refrigeration for two nights.
- Updated
One man was arrested and charged with murder Saturday while two men and a woman are accused of aiding and abetting a robbery related to the fa…