Monday's Local Schedule

Monday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain

High School Girls Tennis;Time

St. Thomas More at Aberdeen Central;1 p.m.

High School Softball;Time

Sturgis at RC Stevens;5:30 p.m.

High School Competitive Cheer;Time

Rapid City Central Invitational;4:30 p.m.

