Monday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain
Men's and Women's College Golf;Time
RMAC Championships;2 p.m.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
Click any reaction to login.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
All Times Mountain
Men's and Women's College Golf;Time
RMAC Championships;2 p.m.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A smiling 15-year-old girl ran with her arms open through snow flurries to hug a loved one outside the Pennington County Courthouse after lear…
Five suspects have been identified in relation to a Friday Rapid City homicide but none are charged with murder and four are accused of assaul…
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A jury has awarded $29.5 million to the family of a woman who was left brain damaged after being treated for a severe allergic reaction by an ambulance service in Las Vegas in 2013.
Ann Pettit will take over as interim superintendent of the Douglas School District effective immediately, the school board voted Monday.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The mother of three children — all under the age of 5 — found slain inside a Los Angeles apartment Saturday morning has been arrested, police said.
South Dakota is second in the nation for COVID-19 vaccinations with over 50% of the population with at least one dose of a vaccine. But in ord…
South Dakota has been a national leader in providing coronavirus vaccines to older residents and others at high risk of complications from COVID-19.
A Rapid City man has been identified as the person who died Thursday afternoon in a one-vehicle crash west of Box Elder.
No wonder Rapid City is finding is hard to fill positions for summer jobs. Paying $9.45 an hour is not going to fill the jobs. It is time for …
Murder charges are expected to be filed against some of the defendants arrested in connection to the recent shooting death at a Rapid City mot…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.