Monday's Local Schedule
Monday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain

High School Cross Country;Time

Lemmon Invitational;5 p.m.

Miller Invitational;5 p.m.

High School Boys Golf;Time

West River Challenge (Boulder Canyon);3 p.m.

Region 4A Tournament (Hot springs);10 a.m.

High School Competitive Cheer;Time

Sturgis Brown Competition;5 p.m.

