Monday's Local Sports Schedule

VanLiere.JPG
Matt Case, Journal staff

All Times Mountain

College Golf;Time

Yellowjacket Invite (Billings, Mont.);8 a.m.

Boys High School Golf;Time

Class AA Sate Tournament (Lakeview GC, Mitchell);8 a.m.

Class A State Tournament (Moccasin Creek CC, Aberdeen);8 a.m.

Girls High School Tennis;Time

Class A State Tournament (Sioux Park, Rapid City);8 a.m.

High School Volleyball;Time

Timber Lake at Sully Buttes;noon

Little Wound at Todd Co.;3:15 p.m.

Marty at St. Francis Indian;4:30 p.m.

Cody-Kilgore, Neb. at Bennett Co.;5 p.m.

McIntosh at Cheyenne-Eagle Butte;5:30 p.m.

Edgemont at Hot Springs;6 p.m.

Sundance, Wyo. at Hill City;6 p.m.

Lyman at Stanley Co.;5:30 p.m.

New Underwood at Wall;7 p.m.

