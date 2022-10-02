Monday's Local Sports Schedule

All Times Mountain
College Golf;Time
Yellowjacket Invite (Billings, Mont.);8 a.m.
Boys High School Golf;Time
Class AA Sate Tournament (Lakeview GC, Mitchell);8 a.m.
Class A State Tournament (Moccasin Creek CC, Aberdeen);8 a.m.
Girls High School Tennis;Time
Class A State Tournament (Sioux Park, Rapid City);8 a.m.
High School Volleyball;Time
Timber Lake at Sully Buttes;noon
Little Wound at Todd Co.;3:15 p.m.
Marty at St. Francis Indian;4:30 p.m.
People are also reading…
Cody-Kilgore, Neb. at Bennett Co.;5 p.m.
McIntosh at Cheyenne-Eagle Butte;5:30 p.m.
Edgemont at Hot Springs;6 p.m.
Sundance, Wyo. at Hill City;6 p.m.
Lyman at Stanley Co.;5:30 p.m.
New Underwood at Wall;7 p.m.