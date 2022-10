Monday's Local Sports Schedule

All Times Mountain

High School Volleyball;Time

Region 8A Tournament

Play-in Round

No. 10 Tiospaye Topa at No. 7 Harding Co.;4:30 p.m.

No. 9 Wakpala at No. 8 Takini;6 p.m.

Region 7B Tournament

Play-in Round

No. 9 Crazy Horse at No. 8 Oelrichs;TBD

First Round

No. 5 Edgemont at No. 4 Wall;6:30 p.m.

Region 6B Tournament

First Round

No. 7 Lower Brule at No. 2 Faulkton Area;6 p.m.

No. 6 Lyman at No. 3 Ipswich;6 p.m.

Region 5B Tournament

Play-in Round

No. 9 Marty at No. 8 Corsica-Stickney;6 p.m.