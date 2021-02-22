 Skip to main content
Monday's Prep Basketball Scores, Poll

High School Basketball

BOYS

Burke 74, Colome 45

Corsica/Stickney 63, Parkston 60

Dell Rapids 62, Garretson 54

Flandreau 56, Sioux Falls Christian 55

Groton Area 49, Warner 43

Herreid/Selby Area 56, Highmore-Harrold 50

Hot Springs 76, Edgemont 44

Lower Brule 63, Mobridge-Pollock 50

Marty Indian 76, Andes Central 74

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 57, McCook Central/Montrose 47

New Underwood 66, Bennett County 53

Stanley County 68, Miller 42

Tri-Valley 61, Baltic 46

Vermillion 82, Canton 36

Wagner 68, Beresford 47

GIRLS

Brandon Valley 50, Watertown 47

Class B Region 1

First Round

Langford 47, Great Plains Lutheran 43

Class B Region 2

First Round

Potter County 58, Sunshine Bible Academy 15

Class B Region 3

First Round

Arlington 65, Iroquois 37

Estelline/Hendricks 54, Wessington Springs 22

Class B Region 4

First Round

Elkton-Lake Benton 49, Chester 39

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 38, Mitchell Christian 35

Class B Region 5

First Round

Alcester-Hudson 44, Freeman Academy/Marion 20

Centerville 58, Gayville-Volin 45

Freeman 55, Canistota 40

Class B Region 6

First Round

Avon 51, Gregory 40

Marty Indian 75, Colome 50

Platte-Geddes 47, Bon Homme 34

Basketball Polls

The South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll for the week of Feb. 22 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, the team’s record, points received and ranking in the previous poll. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.  

Boys

Class AA

1. Washington (17)      13-1    88       1

2. Yankton (1) 15-3    73       2

3. Roosevelt    12-5    51       3

4. O’Gorman   11-6    29       NR

5. Brandon Valley        12-6    15       RV

Receiving votes: Mitchell 8, Harrisburg 6. 

Class A

1. Vermillion (18)         19-0     90       1

2. Sioux Valley19-1     71       3

3. SF Christian14-4     46       2

4. Dakota Valley          17-2     44       4

5. Winner         18-2    17       5

Receiving votes: St. Thomas More 2. 

Class B

1. De Smet (18)           19-1    90       1

2. Canistota     18-2    65       4

3. Howard        17-3    57       3

4. Viborg-Hurley          14-4    37       2

5. Dell Rapids St. Mary           15-4     15       5

Receiving votes: White River 4, Platte-Geddes 1, Potter County 1. 

Girls

Class AA

1. Washington (18)      13-2    90       1

2. Harrisburg   16-2    72       3

3. Aberdeen Central    16-2     50       2

4. O’Gorman   14-5    37       4

5. Brandon Valley        12-5    14       5

Receiving votes: Stevens 5, Mitchell 2. 

Class A

1. St. Thomas More (10)         19-1    80        T-1

2. West Central (7)      18-2    79        T-1

3. Winner (1)   18-2    56        3

4. Hamlin         18-2    37        4

5. SF Christian 17-3    18        5

Class B

1. Corsica-Stickney (11)          18-2    82        1

2. Castlewood (6)        17-0    76        2

3. White River(1)        18-1    57        3

4. Ethan           17-3    35        4

5. Hanson        16-3    16        RV

Receiving votes: Viborg-Hurley 2, Howard 1, Herreid/Selby Area 1.

