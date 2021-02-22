Monday's Prep Basketball Scores, Poll

High School Basketball
BOYS
Burke 74, Colome 45
Corsica/Stickney 63, Parkston 60
Dell Rapids 62, Garretson 54
Flandreau 56, Sioux Falls Christian 55
Groton Area 49, Warner 43
Herreid/Selby Area 56, Highmore-Harrold 50
Hot Springs 76, Edgemont 44
Lower Brule 63, Mobridge-Pollock 50
Marty Indian 76, Andes Central 74
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 57, McCook Central/Montrose 47
New Underwood 66, Bennett County 53
Stanley County 68, Miller 42
Tri-Valley 61, Baltic 46
Vermillion 82, Canton 36
Wagner 68, Beresford 47
GIRLS
Brandon Valley 50, Watertown 47
Class B Region 1
First Round
Langford 47, Great Plains Lutheran 43
Class B Region 2
First Round
Potter County 58, Sunshine Bible Academy 15
Class B Region 3
First Round
Arlington 65, Iroquois 37
Estelline/Hendricks 54, Wessington Springs 22
Class B Region 4
First Round
Elkton-Lake Benton 49, Chester 39
Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 38, Mitchell Christian 35
Class B Region 5
First Round
Alcester-Hudson 44, Freeman Academy/Marion 20
Centerville 58, Gayville-Volin 45
Freeman 55, Canistota 40
Class B Region 6
First Round
Avon 51, Gregory 40
Marty Indian 75, Colome 50
Platte-Geddes 47, Bon Homme 34
Basketball Polls
The South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll for the week of Feb. 22 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, the team’s record, points received and ranking in the previous poll. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.
Boys
Class AA
1. Washington (17) 13-1 88 1
2. Yankton (1) 15-3 73 2
3. Roosevelt 12-5 51 3
4. O’Gorman 11-6 29 NR
5. Brandon Valley 12-6 15 RV
Receiving votes: Mitchell 8, Harrisburg 6.
Class A
1. Vermillion (18) 19-0 90 1
2. Sioux Valley19-1 71 3
3. SF Christian14-4 46 2
4. Dakota Valley 17-2 44 4
5. Winner 18-2 17 5
Receiving votes: St. Thomas More 2.
Class B
1. De Smet (18) 19-1 90 1
2. Canistota 18-2 65 4
3. Howard 17-3 57 3
4. Viborg-Hurley 14-4 37 2
5. Dell Rapids St. Mary 15-4 15 5
Receiving votes: White River 4, Platte-Geddes 1, Potter County 1.
Girls
Class AA
1. Washington (18) 13-2 90 1
2. Harrisburg 16-2 72 3
3. Aberdeen Central 16-2 50 2
4. O’Gorman 14-5 37 4
5. Brandon Valley 12-5 14 5
Receiving votes: Stevens 5, Mitchell 2.
Class A
1. St. Thomas More (10) 19-1 80 T-1
2. West Central (7) 18-2 79 T-1
3. Winner (1) 18-2 56 3
4. Hamlin 18-2 37 4
5. SF Christian 17-3 18 5
Class B
1. Corsica-Stickney (11) 18-2 82 1
2. Castlewood (6) 17-0 76 2
3. White River(1) 18-1 57 3
4. Ethan 17-3 35 4
5. Hanson 16-3 16 RV
Receiving votes: Viborg-Hurley 2, Howard 1, Herreid/Selby Area 1.