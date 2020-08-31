Monday's Prep Polls

SD Media Polls
Football
The South Dakota Prep Media football poll for the week of Aug. 31 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, record, total points and last week’s ranking. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.
Class 11AAA
1. Roosevelt (22);1-0;110;1
2. Brandon Valley;0-1;72;2
3. O’Gorman;1-0 69 3
4. Harrisburg;1-0;49;4
5. Washington;1-0;23;5
Receiving votes: Lincoln 7.
Class 11AA
1. Pierre (22) 1-0 110 1
2. Yankton 1-0 81 2
3. Mitchell 1-0 64 3
4. Brookings 1-0 50 5
5. Huron 0-1 23 4
Receiving votes: Sturgis 2.
Class 11A
1. Tea Area;(19);1-0;107;2
2. Dell Rapids;(3);1-0;84;3
3. Canton;0-1;64;1
4. West Central;1-0;47;4
5. Madison;1-0;23;RV
Receiving votes: Sioux Falls Christian 3, Lennox 2.
Class 11B
1. Winner (20);2-0;108;1
2. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan (2);2-0;90;2
3. McCook Central/Montrose;2-0;64;3
4. Sioux Valley;2-0;46;4
5. St. Thomas More;1-1;11;5
Receiving votes: Mobridge-Pollock 8, Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 2, Elk Point-Jefferson 1.
Class 9AA
1. Viborg-Hurley (22);2-0;110;1
2. Lemmon/McIntosh;2-0;85;2
3. Hamlin;2-0;57;5
4. Platte-Geddes;1-0;48;4
5. Deuel;0-1;12;3
Receiving votes: Baltic 8, Florence-Henry 6, Bon Homme 4.
Class 9A
1. Canistota/Freeman (21);2-0;109;1
2. Howard (1);2-0;84;2
3. Gregory;2-0;63;3
4. Warner;2-0;34;5
5. De Smet;1-1 26 4
Receiving votes: Wall 7, Britton-Hecla 5, Philip 2.
Class 9B
1. Wolsey-Wessington (18);2-0;106;1
2. Colman-Egan (4);2-0;91;2
3. Langford Area;2-0;62;3
4. Alcester-Hudson;2-0;45;4
5. Dell Rapids St. Mary;1-1;23;5
Receiving votes: Kadoka Area 3.
Volleyball
Here is the South Dakota Media volleyball poll for the week of Aug. 31. Teams are listed with first place votes in parenthesis, record, points and previous ranking.
CLASS AA
1. O'Gorman (12);1-0;64;1
2. Watertown (1);2-0;45;5
3. Aberdeen Cent.;2-0;30;RV
4. Huron 2-0;26;RV
5. S.F. Washington;1-1;19;2
Receiving Votes: Harrisburg (1-0) 10; S.F. Lincoln (0-2) 1
CLASS A
1. S.F. Christian (13);2-0;65;1
2. Dakota Valley;1-0;52;2
3. Winner;1-0;37;3
4. Madison;2-0;26;4
5. R.C. Christian;5-0;12;RV
Receiving Votes: McCook Central-Montrose (1-1) 1; Miller (0-0) 1; Garretson (3-0) 1
CLASS B
1. Northwestern (13);2-0;65;1
2. Faulkton Area;1-0;47;2
3. Warner;1-0;42;3
4. Chester Area;2-0;28;4
5. Faith;1-0;7;RV
Receiving Votes: Ethan (0-1) 2; Bridgewater-Emery (2-0) 2; Elkton-Lake Benton (0-0) 1; Langford Area (1-0) 1
