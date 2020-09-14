 Skip to main content
Monday's Prep Polls
Monday's Prep Polls

SD Media Football Poll

The South Dakota Prep Media football polls for the week of Sept. 3 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.

Class 11AAA

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Sioux Falls Roosevelt (24);3-0;120;1

2. Brandon Valley;2-1;91;2

3. Harrisburg;3-0;77;3

4. Lincoln;2-1;40;RV

5. Sioux Falls O'Gorman;1-2;30;4

Others receiving votes: Watertown 2.

Class 11AA

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Yankton (22)3-0 116 2

2. Brookings (1);3-0;80;3

3. Pierre;2-1;79;1

4. Mitchell (1);3-0;61;4

5. Huron;2-1;23;5

Others receiving votes: Sturgis 1.

Class 11A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Tea Area (22);3-0;118;1

2. Dell Rapids (2);3-0;98;2

3. Madison;2-1;61;3

4. Sioux Falls Christian;1-1;29;RV

5. Canton;0-2;26;5

Others receiving votes: West Central 23, Dakota Valley 2, Tri-Valley 2, Milbank 1.

Class 11B

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Winner (23);4-0;119;1

2. Bridgewater-Emery-Ethan (1);4-0;97;2

3. McCook Central-Montrose;3-0;70;3

4. Sioux Valley;3-1;44;4

5. St. Thomas More;2-1;17;5

Receiving votes: Mobridge-Pollock 11, Elk Point-Jefferson 2.

Class 9AA

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Viborg-Hurley (24);3-0;120;1

2. Lemon-McIntosh;3-0;90;2

3. Hamlin;4-0;69;3

4. Platte-Geddes;3-0;53;4

5. Baltic;2-0;22;5

Others receiving votes: Deuel 4, Hanson 1, Clark/Willow Lake 1.

Class 9A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Howard (23);3-0;119;2

2. Canistota-Freeman (1);3-1;92;1

3. Warner;4-0;64;4

4. De Smet3-1;47;5

5. Gregory;3-1;22;3

Others receiving votes: Wall 9, Philip 3, Ipswich-Edmunds Central 2, Timber Lake 1, Britton-Hecla 1.

Class 9B

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Wolsey-Wessington (21);2-0;106;1

2. Colman-Egan (2);2-0;91;2

3. Kadoka Area;4-0;65;5

4. Langford Area (1);3-1;41;3

5. Dell Rapids St. Mary;2-2;15;RV

(tie) Alcester-Hudson;3-1;15;4

Others receiving votes: Herreid-Selby Area 13.SD Media Football Poll

SDFBCA Football Poll

11AAA

1. SF Roosevelt (47);3-0;253

2. Brandon Valley (1);2-1;183

3. Harrisburg (5);3-0;180

4. SF Lincoln;79;2-1

5. O'Gorman;58;1-2

Others: SF Washington 14, Watertown 11

11AA

1. Yankton (41);3-0;225

2. Brookings (10);3-0;190

3. Pierre (8);2-1;174

4. Mitchell (1);3-0;120

5. Huron;2-1;63

11A

1. Tea Area (47) 3-0 249

2. Dell Rapids (4) 3-0 184

3. Madison (1) 2-1 137

4. West Central 1-2 80

5. Canton 0-2 42

Others: SF Christian 35, Dakota Valley 30, Milbank 12

11B

1. Winner (30);4-0;230

1. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan (23);4-0;230

3. McCook Central/Montrose;3-0;105

4. Sioux Valley;3-1;94

5. Mobridge-Pollock;4-0;53

Others: St. Thomas More 34, Elk Point-Jefferson 18, WWSSC 9

9AA

1. Viborg-Hurley (26);3-0 146

2. Lemmon/McIntosh (3);3-0;97

3. Platte-Geddes;3-0;67

4. Hamlin;4-0;58

5. Hanson (1);3-0;29

Others: Baltic 12, Clark/Willow Lake 12, Arlington/Lake Preston 9

9A

1. Howard (23);3-0 133

2. Canistota/Freeman (5);3-1;118

3. Warner (2);4-0;69

4. DeSmet;3-1;58

5. Gregory;3-1;28

Others: Wall 13, Britton-Heccla 12, Timber Lake 12

9B

1. Wolsey-Wessington (24);3-0;143

2. Colman-Egan (4);2-0;95

3. Langford Area (1);3-1;89

4. Kadoka Area;4-0;47

5. Alcester-Hudson;3-1;30

Others: DR St. Mary 24, Herreid/Selby Area 18

SD Media Volleyball Volleyball Poll

Here is the South Dakota Media volleyball poll for the week of Sept. 7. Teams are listed with first place votes in parenthesis, record, points and previous ranking.

CLASS AA

1. O'Gorman (14);4-0;70;1

2. Aberdeen Cent.;5-0;49;3

3. Watertown;6-1;37;2

(tie) S.F. Washington;4-2;37;4

5. Huron;4-2;16;5

Receiving Votes: Pierre (3-1) 1.

CLASS A

1. S.F. Christian (14);10-0;70;1

2. Dakota Valley;5-0;56;2

3. Winner;5-0;38;3

4. R.C. Christian;8-0;21;5

5. Madison;5-2;16;4

Receiving Votes: Garretson (7-1) 4; Parker (7-0) 2; Hill City (9-0) 2; Mobridge-Pollock (7-0) 1.

CLASS B

1. Northwestern (14; 6-0;70;1

2. Warner;5-1;52;3

3. Faulkton Area;5-1;42;2

4. Chester Area;6-1;26;4

5. Bridgewater-Emery;5-0;11;RV

Receiving Votes: Faith (4-1) 5; Elkton-Lake Benton (4-0) 2; Ethan (2-2) 1; Colman-Egan (4-0) 1.

