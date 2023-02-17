A federal jury found a Hardin, Montana man guilty of selling eagle feathers in South Dakota Tuesday.

The jury found that Harvey Hugs, 59, is guilty of three counts of violating the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act in 2020 after a two-day trial at the federal courthouse in Rapid City.

The Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act was enacted in 1940. The act prohibits the possession, use and sale of eagles or their feathers and parts. Exceptions to the act include the use of eagles by Native Americans. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service operates the National Eagle Repository as a clearinghouse for eagles and eagle parts to provide Native Americans with eagle feathers for religious and cultural use.

For violating the act, Hugs faces a maximum penalty of two years in federal prison and/or a $250,000 fine, one year of supervised release and a $300 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund, according to a U.S. Attorney's Office press release.

According the U.S. Attorney's Office, Montana authorities received information in February 2020 that Hugs was involved in trafficking golden eagle feathers. Between Aug. 20, 2020 and Nov. 3, 2020, law enforcement used recorded phones call and text messages in which Hugs offered to sell various eagle feathers.

On two separate occasions, he sold golden eagle tails for several hundred dollars each. On a third occasion, Hugs sold a set of golden eagle wings and a gold eagle tail for $1,000. He then shipped the feathers to South Dakota.

Law enforcement executed a search warrant at Hugs' Montana home on March 3, 2021. They seized multiple items, including additional eagle tails and wings.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Forensics Lab in Ashland, Oregon determined that the items from Hugs' home genetically matched items he sold and shipped during the case.

He was arrested in Billings, Montana by U.S. Marshals in June 2022 and appeared in court in Rapid City in July 2022. At his initial appearance, U.S. Magistrate Judge Daneta Wollman signed an order allowing hugs to be released pending his trial. Unless he violates the conditions of his release, Hugs will remain out of custody.