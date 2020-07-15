Montminy back for 3rd season with Rush

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Rapid City Rush announced Wednesday that 2019 Blaine Jarvis Heart and Soul Award Winner Cedric Montminy has re-signed with the team for the 2020-21 Season, his third with the club.

Montminy began the season with a point in each of the first four games of the season and five points (2g, 3ast) in eight games before an upper body injury sidelined him for 29 games. The 5-foot-11, 190-pound forward finished the campaign with six goals and six assists in 26 games.

“Rapid City gave me my first chance in the ECHL. I’ll always stay loyal to the Rush organization,” Montminy said in a release. “The new ownership group has been phenomenal, and they’re doing great things for our team. We have a great future ahead of us because of great people, great ownership, and great staff both in the front office and the locker room. Combine all of that into the team, and it made it an easy decision to come back.