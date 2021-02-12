Montminy ejected as Tulsa cruises to 5-1 win over Rush

Despite only one shot on target through the midway point of the first period, the Rush held their own on the defensive end and kept the Oilers out of the net. An interference penalty on Ghafari that saw his helmet fly off his head gave Tulsa its first power play of the evening, which Garret Cockerill took advantage of when he fired a slap shot on net and caught a piece of Defiel for the goal at the 12:49 mark.

Danny Moynihan added another in the opening frame when he put away an east-west pass from Charlie Sampair with 2:18 to play.

Rapid City ended the period with four shots as several of its attempts missed their mark. Gabriel Chabot and Montminy both had good looks on net from close range but their shots were turned away by goalie Roman Durny.

Alex Brooks made it a 3-0 contest just over a minute into the second frame, which sent Defiel to the bench and Carlson into the crease. Carlson made his first appearance since suffering a lower-body injury on Jan. 6. He then gave up the Rush’s fourth goal of the game when Tyler Kobryn stole the puck and finished the score from point-blank range.

Rapid City was unable to capitalize on two separate 5-on-3 chances, as Quenneville, Kevin Spinozzi and Mikael Tam all fired one-timers on net that were turned away.