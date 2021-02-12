Montminy ejected as Tulsa cruises to 5-1 win over Rush

In a blowout loss at home Friday night, the Rapid City Rush let their tempers get the best of them.
Fighting overshadowed hockey, as a total of 18 related penalties were assessed in the Tulsa Oilers’ 5-1 victory at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center to take the first two games of the series. For the Rush, eight different skaters were handed out penalties, a slew of which came for fighting, and forward Cedric Montminy was ejected for inadvertently punching a referee while trying to come free from the official’s restraint.
“We’ll definitely burn the tape tonight, get back out there tomorrow,” Rush head coach Daniel Tetrault said. “There’s nothing good to say. There’s no positive.”
Tyler Coulter scored the lone goal for Rapid City (8-15-0), which came in the third period after Tulsa (10-10-3) tallied the first five, while Butrus Ghafari and Peter Quenneville recorded the assists. Gordy Defiel made eight saves and allowed three goals in just over 21 minutes in net before Adam Carlson took over and stopped 18 shots while giving up two goals.
“I feel bad for Gordy,” Tetrault said. “We left him high and dry, but I was trying to get a spark going for the team.”
It’s the biggest loss of the season for the Rush, who have now dropped three in a row and allowed 16 goals during that stretch. Defenseman Darren Brady, signed Thursday, made his season debut, and Tetrault said his performance was a bright spot.
Despite only one shot on target through the midway point of the first period, the Rush held their own on the defensive end and kept the Oilers out of the net. An interference penalty on Ghafari that saw his helmet fly off his head gave Tulsa its first power play of the evening, which Garret Cockerill took advantage of when he fired a slap shot on net and caught a piece of Defiel for the goal at the 12:49 mark.
Danny Moynihan added another in the opening frame when he put away an east-west pass from Charlie Sampair with 2:18 to play.
Rapid City ended the period with four shots as several of its attempts missed their mark. Gabriel Chabot and Montminy both had good looks on net from close range but their shots were turned away by goalie Roman Durny.
Alex Brooks made it a 3-0 contest just over a minute into the second frame, which sent Defiel to the bench and Carlson into the crease. Carlson made his first appearance since suffering a lower-body injury on Jan. 6. He then gave up the Rush’s fourth goal of the game when Tyler Kobryn stole the puck and finished the score from point-blank range.
Rapid City was unable to capitalize on two separate 5-on-3 chances, as Quenneville, Kevin Spinozzi and Mikael Tam all fired one-timers on net that were turned away.
Tensions, which were almost entirely civil up to the Oilers’ fourth goal, boiled over in rapid succession in the last six and half minutes of the middle frame. With 6:14 remaining, Montminy needed to be restrained by a referee following a scuffle involving multiple players from both squads. Montminy tried for several seconds to break free of the referee’s hold, trying to go after Moynihan, and eventually hit the referee in the face, prompting his ejection.
Montminy’s game misconduct major was added to Stephen’s Bayliss’ tripping minor, which gave the Oilers a 5-on-3. Cockerill’s slap shot on the two-man advantage found its way in to give Tulsa a 5-0 lead.
Shortly after, Ghafari, Tam and Tyson Empey got locked into individual fisticuffs, which had Carlson calling out opposing goalie Durny, who elected not to respond. The Oilers’ Alex Kromm was handed 10 minutes for roughing, while Carlson was assessed a penalty for leaving his crease and Ghafari was called for roughing.
Rapid City wasted most of its five-minute major power play with more penalties, spending most of the time on a 4-on-4 even strength and a shorthanded 4-on-3, leaving it with less than 1:40 to try and get on the board. Quenneville put a solid shot on net from the left side, but Durny made a last-second save with 8.7 ticks left in the period.
A total of 41 penalty minutes were assessed in the second frame, but it didn’t serve as the fighting’s conclusion.
Tyler Coulter got the Rush on the board shortly after the last 45 seconds of a power play ran out. Following two slap shot attempts from Ghafari, Coulter picked up a rebound and buried a goal 57 seconds into the final period.
Later in the period, less than 45 seconds between each other, Garrett Klotz took on Mike McKee in a fight and Empey faced off with Cockerill. Klotz was pushed up against his team bench and Empey was taken down to the ice before both battles were broken up. With 3:16 left, as Tulsa’s blowout victory was almost completed, Ghafari and Kromm broke out into a short-lived fight, which sent them both to the locker room early.
The Rush and the Oilers will face off in the third and final game of the series at 7:05 p.m. Saturday at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.