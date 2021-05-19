Montminy’s 2 goals, Quenneville’s OT winner give Rush 5-4 win over Indy

The Rapid City Rush are now grinding for every possible point as the regular season winds down, and Wednesday night was no exception.

After 60 minutes proved insufficient to decide a victor, Hunter Garlent took control of the puck and sprinted down the ice on a breakaway chance. His shot on net clanked off the right post and into the vicinity of Peter Quenneville, who delayed from the slot before burying the game-winner into the top-right corner 26 seconds into overtime at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.

“To be honest, I was late getting up ice because I thought as soon as (Ian Edmonson) fed Garlent on the breakaway I was like, Oh he’s done this five or six times already this year. I figured it’d just be in the back of the net,” Quenneville said. “I think my slowness in getting up ice worked out perfectly, and once that pucked bounced, it went through their second defender right on my tape, and that’s point blank.”

The 5-4 victory gives the Rush (31-28-4) two crucial points as their hunt for the fourth and final playoff position in the Western Conference continues. They moved to within 0.039 percentage points of the Utah Grizzlies after the Grizzlies blew a three-goal lead to the Allen Americans and lost 5-3.