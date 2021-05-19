Montminy’s 2 goals, Quenneville’s OT winner give Rush 5-4 win over Indy

The Rapid City Rush are now grinding for every possible point as the regular season winds down, and Wednesday night was no exception.
After 60 minutes proved insufficient to decide a victor, Hunter Garlent took control of the puck and sprinted down the ice on a breakaway chance. His shot on net clanked off the right post and into the vicinity of Peter Quenneville, who delayed from the slot before burying the game-winner into the top-right corner 26 seconds into overtime at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.
“To be honest, I was late getting up ice because I thought as soon as (Ian Edmonson) fed Garlent on the breakaway I was like, Oh he’s done this five or six times already this year. I figured it’d just be in the back of the net,” Quenneville said. “I think my slowness in getting up ice worked out perfectly, and once that pucked bounced, it went through their second defender right on my tape, and that’s point blank.”
The 5-4 victory gives the Rush (31-28-4) two crucial points as their hunt for the fourth and final playoff position in the Western Conference continues. They moved to within 0.039 percentage points of the Utah Grizzlies after the Grizzlies blew a three-goal lead to the Allen Americans and lost 5-3.
“It’s huge, especially with Utah losing tonight. I didn’t think we played our best, to be honest, so we’ve got to clean up some stuff on film and have a good video session tomorrow to get ready for Friday,” Rush head coach Daniel Tetrault said. “I believe we can play better, but good teams find a way to win and we’re a good team.”
Avery Peterson opened the offensive affair when he directed a low-speed shot on goal that skipped off the ice and crossed up Fuel goalie Billy Christopoulos, gliding through his legs to put Rapid City on the board at 5:18 of the first period.
Jared Thomas leveled the contest at 6:53 of the opening frame when snagged his own rebound off a point-blank shot on Dave Tendeck and rifled the redo past the goaltender’s right shoulder.
A downpouring of goals came in the second period, starting after the Rush failed to capitalize on a 5-on-3 that lasted 1:38. Coming out of the penalty box to give Indy one of two skaters back, Chris Martenet was sent a pass and delivered a shorthanded score at 4:04, gliding a shot past the stick-side of Tendeck, who finished with 28 saves in the win.
Rapid City leads the league with 16 shorthanded goals allowed.
Cedric Montminy then headlined a stretch of three straight goals for the Rush, tallying the first on a backhander from the slot at 5:36. Following Hunter Garlent’s goal, a one-timer off a 2-on-1 cross-ice pass from Tyler Coulter, Montminy notched his second of the night when Johnny Coughlin fed him a pass from behind the net and the Sherbrooke, Quebec native snapped in the goal while falling to the ice at 17:52 to make it 4-2.
Montminy now has four goals in his last three games, while Garlent extended his points streak to five games and Peter and David Quenneville stretched theirs to four.
“I don’t know, to be honest,” Montminy said of his recent performances. “Just shooting the puck more and trusting myself a little bit more. I guess that’s the only answer.”
Before the second period was over, Tendeck tried to glove a Nick Hutchison wide shot but was unable to grab it, and Cliff Watson put away the rebound to make it 4-3 heading into the second intermission.
A five-goal middle frame gave way to a one-score third, as the Fuel tied the contest at 13:58 with a shot that deflected into the net off a poor line-change by the Rush.
Rapid City, despite having gone scoreless for over 22 minutes, potted the game-winner on just their second shot of overtime. The Rush are now 8-3 in extra frames this season.
“We just know we have that confidence in overtime,” Tetrault said. “All season we’ve proved it. There’s no panic.”
Rapid City and Indy are off Thursday, and will meet again Friday for three games in three days. The Rush are playing their final seven home games in 12 days.
“We just need to have that no-quit attitude right now, and I think all the boys are buying in,” Montminy said. “There are games like that where there are going to be periods that just go back and forth, but the boys did a great job to stay focused and get the W.”