Monument Health accepts mask donations

Monument Health is accepting donations of masks and other personal protective equipment.

In a press release from Monument Health, officials said many area businesses and organizations are stepping up to help meet the demand for this equipment.

At the South Dakota School of Mines & Technology, they are using 3D printing technology to create reusable masks. Rapid City Area Schools staff went through the district’s now-empty classrooms to gather gloves, Clorox Bleach wipes and hand sanitizer. Rushmore Plaza Civic Center donated hand sanitizer to Monument Health’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit’s transport teams.

Those who wish to help the cause can donate the following unused personal protective items:

Ear loop masks

N-95 respirator masks

Surgical isolation masks

Isolation masks with visors

Full face shields (with forehead straps)

Eye shields

Goggles

Isolation gowns

Disinfectant bleach wipes

Hand sanitizer

Nitrile gloves (any size)

People with sewing skills can help out by making two different cloth surgical masks. There are specific fabric and design requirements that must be followed. Specifications and patterns can be found on Monument Health's website.