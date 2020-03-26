Monument Health accepts mask donations

Monument Health is accepting donations of masks and other personal protective equipment.
In a press release from Monument Health, officials said many area businesses and organizations are stepping up to help meet the demand for this equipment.
At the South Dakota School of Mines & Technology, they are using 3D printing technology to create reusable masks. Rapid City Area Schools staff went through the district’s now-empty classrooms to gather gloves, Clorox Bleach wipes and hand sanitizer. Rushmore Plaza Civic Center donated hand sanitizer to Monument Health’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit’s transport teams.
Those who wish to help the cause can donate the following unused personal protective items:
- Ear loop masks
- N-95 respirator masks
- Surgical isolation masks
- Isolation masks with visors
- Full face shields (with forehead straps)
- Eye shields
- Goggles
- Isolation gowns
- Disinfectant bleach wipes
- Hand sanitizer
- Nitrile gloves (any size)
People with sewing skills can help out by making two different cloth surgical masks. There are specific fabric and design requirements that must be followed. Specifications and patterns can be found on Monument Health's website.
In a statement from Monument Health, officials said they are facing unprecedented challenges with the supply chain.
“To protect our patients, we need to protect our physicians and caregivers,” said Brad Haupt, Vice President of Supply Chain and Contract Management. “Each day we are monitoring a long list of supplies that will help keep our physicians and caregivers healthy as they care for the next round of patients.”
Donation drop-off locations:
- Dakota Warehouse at 1313 E. Saint Patrick St., Rapid City, SD 57701, go to the South Dock Door. Be sure to put your items in a box and label it, large donations please call ahead: 605-389-3344
- Spearfish Salvation Army, 320 Ryan Road, Spearfish, Monday–Friday 10 a.m–5 p.m.
- Or make an appointment with the Spearfish Library by calling 605-642-1330 and dropping off donations at the Spearfish Library, 625 North 5th Street, Spearfish, Monday–Friday. Call between 8 a.m.–4 p.m. to schedule: 605-642-1330
- Custer – COMING SOON
- Lead-Deadwood – COMING SOON
- Sturgis – COMING SOON
