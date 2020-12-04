Monument Health aims to brighten the holidays with 8,000 Christmas lights

Bringing Christmas cheer to work is especially vital this year. Registered nurse Amanda Dosch said this month she and other caregivers are working 12 – and sometimes 13- or 14-hour shifts, and the hospital is in an “all hands on deck” situation to keep up with rising COVID-19 numbers. For the safety of its caregivers, Monument Health cancelled its in-person Christmas party for employees at Rapid City facilities.

“Traditionally, that party has been about getting together to socialize and celebrate, and we recognize caregivers for their length of service. This year, given the fact that we are in the middle of a pandemic, we need to be creative and think about ways we could still celebrate and show we care without that getting together and socializing piece,” Iverson said.

In place of the Christmas party, the caregiver appreciation team implemented the Christmas lights. Within the Rapid City hospital, the team is planning smaller events through Jan. 4 such as a decorating contest and random acts of holiday cheer, team member Shaye Krcil said.

Iverson commended the entire caregiver appreciation team and community members for their efforts to support hospital employees. “Organizing meals, anything like that, it just boosts their morale to know the community is behind them,” she said.