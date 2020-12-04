Monument Health aims to brighten the holidays with 8,000 Christmas lights

Monument Health’s Rapid City Hospital aims to boost employees’ and patients’ emotional health with a new Christmas lights display.
As the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic takes a toll on hospital staff, patients and the community at large, Monument Health’s caregiver appreciation team hopes Christmas lights will spread some much-needed cheer.
“People are working really hard and long and they’re tired, so anything we have done to bring smiles and just a little bit of joy to their day has been really welcomed quite a bit,” said Stephanie Iverson, a caregiver health and well-being specialist who is part of the Rapid City hospital’s caregiver appreciation team.
“They really do appreciate signs from the community that we’re thinking of them, and they’re rock stars,” Iverson said.
More than 8,000 Christmas lights went up Thursday in high-traffic areas along Fifth Street and Fairmont Boulevard so the display can be enjoyed by employees and local residents.
“We wanted something traditional that would offer people driving by or entering the Rapid City campus something enjoyable and uplifting,” said Lincoln Anderson, owner of Aspen Ridge Lawn & Landscaping, the company that put up the lights.
The cost of the lighting project was funded by money budgeted for caregiver appreciation and engagement, said Stephany Chalberg, Monument Health’s manager of public relations. In future years, funding from that budget can be used to maintain the lights, she said.
Bringing Christmas cheer to work is especially vital this year. Registered nurse Amanda Dosch said this month she and other caregivers are working 12 – and sometimes 13- or 14-hour shifts, and the hospital is in an “all hands on deck” situation to keep up with rising COVID-19 numbers. For the safety of its caregivers, Monument Health cancelled its in-person Christmas party for employees at Rapid City facilities.
“Traditionally, that party has been about getting together to socialize and celebrate, and we recognize caregivers for their length of service. This year, given the fact that we are in the middle of a pandemic, we need to be creative and think about ways we could still celebrate and show we care without that getting together and socializing piece,” Iverson said.
In place of the Christmas party, the caregiver appreciation team implemented the Christmas lights. Within the Rapid City hospital, the team is planning smaller events through Jan. 4 such as a decorating contest and random acts of holiday cheer, team member Shaye Krcil said.
Iverson commended the entire caregiver appreciation team and community members for their efforts to support hospital employees. “Organizing meals, anything like that, it just boosts their morale to know the community is behind them,” she said.
The most important thing the community can do is follow basic health guidelines to slow the spread of COVID-19.
“Several times caregivers have verbalized that they really wish people would (show appreciation) by wearing masks, washing their hands and social distancing,” Iverson said.
