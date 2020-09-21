Monument Health announces art installation

Monument Health has commissioned South Dakota Artist Laureate Dale Lamphere of Sturgis to create “Community Tapestry,” an art installation inside the new Rapid City Hospital lobby.
The project was announced Wednesday when Lamphere discussed the project at the hospital.
Lamphere is creating a relief sculpture in a space 32 feet tall and 16 feet wide. The installation will be composed of 12-inch, 18-inch and 24-inch diamonds, and Lamphere has invited area artists to contribute individual pieces within the diamonds that make up the sculpture. Twenty artists will be chosen for the final installation, and each will be paid $2,000 for their contributions.
Monument Health did not specify how the project was being funded.
