Monument Health launches drive-thru COVID-19 sample collection, nurse triage phone line

Monument Health will begin providing drive-through sample collection on Monday for Monument Health patients suspected of a COVID-19 infection. In addition, Monument Health is launching a COVID-19 Nurse Triage Line to connect patients with nurses who can assess symptoms and work with providers to determine if testing is needed.

However, drive-thru sampling will only be done if a doctor or healthcare professional has specifically ordered it. To qualify for the drive-thru swab, a patient must be preregistered and have proper identification.

The order and preregistration can be obtained by telephone with the COVID-19 Nurse Triage Line or the patient's Monument Health Clinic. The phone number is 800-279-1466. The patient will then be able to go to the Monument Health Urgent Care on Jackson Boulevard in Rapid City to be swabbed for the COVID-19 virus. The patient can then return home to await results.

"Our goal is to expedite testing for the Black Hills community and provide this in a fast, convenient and safe manner," said Stephanie Lahr, M.D. Chief Medical Information Officer for Monument Health. "By allowing patients to remain in their car, and wait for results at home, we can minimize community spread."