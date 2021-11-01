Monument Health partnering with Rapid City Marshals

Monument Health Orthopedics and Sports Medicine will be the official sports medicine partner of the Rapid City Marshals indoor football team.

In September, partners Keith Russ and Tel Koan announced they were bringing the Marshals indoor football team to Rapid City. Russ and Koan started a company called Pick-Six Entertainment and launched the Wyoming Mustangs indoor football team in 2020 out of Gillette, Wyoming.

“The Rapid City Marshals are excited to have Monument Health as their official sports medicine provider,” Koan said. “We can’t wait to work with their knowledged staff and utilize their amazing facilities.”

Mike Latour, System Director of Musculoskeletal Services and Sports Medicine for Monument Health, added, “We’re extremely proud to be part of the Marshals team and to help keep their athletes healthy and on the field. We are looking forward to them bringing arena football back to the Black Hills.”

