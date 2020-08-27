Monument Health uses grant funds to get iPads for patients

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Monument Health project that began as a means to help COVID-19 patients connect with loved ones has turned into an initiative to deploy more than 300 iPads across the Monument Health system.

Beginning in March, the South Dakota Community Foundation established the Coronavirus Response Fund and re-prioritized their grant-making processes. One of the beneficiaries was Monument Health.

Monument Health, a member of the Mayo Clinic Care Network, initiated a project that began as a means to help COVID-19 patients connect with loved ones when no visitors were allowed at the health care facility and morphed into a means of deploying more than 300 iPads across the Monument Health System. Community hospitals located in Custer, Lead/Deadwood, Spearfish, Sturgis and Rapid City will benefit from having these devices.

Fueled by the donation from Lowe’s in Rapid City of five iPads to Monument Health to support patients in their community, the Monument Health Foundation was awarded a $20,000 grant from the South Dakota Community Foundation to purchase iPads.

“When we consider the Foundation’s purpose and how our funds are distributed, efforts that will help caregivers at the bedside and that will help improve the experience for patients are what we focus on,” said Angie Kliewer, Monument Health Foundation Director.