Monument Health uses grant funds to get iPads for patients

A Monument Health project that began as a means to help COVID-19 patients connect with loved ones has turned into an initiative to deploy more than 300 iPads across the Monument Health system.
Beginning in March, the South Dakota Community Foundation established the Coronavirus Response Fund and re-prioritized their grant-making processes. One of the beneficiaries was Monument Health.
Monument Health, a member of the Mayo Clinic Care Network, initiated a project that began as a means to help COVID-19 patients connect with loved ones when no visitors were allowed at the health care facility and morphed into a means of deploying more than 300 iPads across the Monument Health System. Community hospitals located in Custer, Lead/Deadwood, Spearfish, Sturgis and Rapid City will benefit from having these devices.
Fueled by the donation from Lowe’s in Rapid City of five iPads to Monument Health to support patients in their community, the Monument Health Foundation was awarded a $20,000 grant from the South Dakota Community Foundation to purchase iPads.
“When we consider the Foundation’s purpose and how our funds are distributed, efforts that will help caregivers at the bedside and that will help improve the experience for patients are what we focus on,” said Angie Kliewer, Monument Health Foundation Director.
The primary purpose for the iPads is to allow patients who don’t have other means to communicate with family and friends who can’t be there in person; but after the pandemic subsides the devices may be used for telehealth purposes and patient education.
“We are proud to play a part in a project that combats the feeling of isolation that many patients have been faced with during this unprecedented time,” said Ginger Niemann, SDCF Senior Program Officer. “These devices enable patients to be a part of family events and special conversations and to engage in the daily activities of their home life while in the hospital.”
