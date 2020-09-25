Monument sees 'pent-up' demand for non-COVID-19 care, doctor says

Monument Health’s Rapid City Hospital is operating at full capacity, but not because of active COVID-19 cases.
Dr. Shankar Kurra, an internist with a geriatrics specialty, said Monument Health is seeing a large increase in medical care now, most of which he attributes to a “pent-up” demand. The need for health care could further increase as flu season starts.
“What we have noticed is an increase in our non-COVID numbers. People might have held off seeing doctors … because of shelter-in-place measures,” Kurra said Friday.
Beds, staffing and elective surgeries are at full capacity, he said. Some patients who require specialty care have been sent out of the region or out of state, Kurra said, but Monument Health has not sent any COVID-19 patients elsewhere for treatment.
“At Monument Health we haven’t seen a huge number (of COVID-19 cases), but we have seen a rise. We haven’t seen a massive increase,” Kurra said.
Monument Health, Sanford and Avera use a predictive model to try to anticipate how COVID-19 will spread and to plan for patient care. Based on that model, Monument Health doesn’t expect a large increase in cases. However, numbers of COVID-19 cases continue to increase throughout South Dakota and the Midwest, and Rapid City Hospital is well prepared for COVID-19 patients if the region experiences a surge, Kurra said.
Earlier this year, Rapid City Hospital built a 100-bed ward designated specifically to contain COVID-19 patients if needed. None of those beds have been used yet, Kurra said.
“If we have an unfortunate surge, we have plans in place to reallocate staff and … move personnel and meet the demand as it rises,” he said.
All of Monument Health’s outlying facilities in smaller Black Hills communities have created surge plans as well, adding beds as each facility is able. Teams of caregivers have been trained to care for COVID-19 patients.
Kurra urges all Black Hills residents to take precautions, both for their own protection and to prevent a COVID-19 surge that could potentially overwhelm the region’s health care system.
“Given the high positivity rate and increasing numbers across Midwestern states, it’s clear the Midwest is seeing a rapid increase. The most important things we can do are keeping a six-foot distance, hand hygiene and wearing a face mask. I cannot emphasize enough how important that is,” he said.
Studies this year from the University of Cambridge and the University of Hong Kong are showing that wearing a face mask, even a simple cotton mask, in public is effective at slowing the spread of COVID-19, he said.
“Even if half the population wore a simple mask, the chances of the spread goes (down). If 60 to 70% are wearing masks … the more universally it’s adopted, the better we have a chance of stopping this disease,” Kurra said.
Avoiding large crowds, especially indoors, also can slow the spread of COVID-19. “The chance of a person coming into contact with infected individuals increases in a crowd,” he said.
The safety measures that slow the spread of COVID-19 can reduce the spread of the flu, too. Kurra urges everyone to wear a face mask in public at all times and to get a flu shot.
“Continue to do the things that work. … It’s very important that we as the public take the flu vaccine as early as possible as it becomes available. If by October most of us get immunized, that would help. It’s an unpredictable factor if we see rising cases of flu and COVID-19,” Kurra said. “Ideally, you want to have a 60 to 70% vaccination rate (for the public).”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!