Monument sees 'pent-up' demand for non-COVID care, doctor says

Earlier this year, Rapid City Hospital built a 100-bed ward designated specifically to contain COVID-19 patients if needed. None of those beds have been used yet, Kurra said.

“If we have an unfortunate surge, we have plans in place to reallocate staff and … move personnel and meet the demand as it rises,” he said.

All of Monument Health’s outlying facilities in smaller Black Hills communities have created surge plans, as well, adding beds as each facility is able. Teams of caregivers have been trained to care for COVID-19 patients.

Kurra urges all Black Hills residents to take precautions, both for their own protection and to prevent a COVID-19 surge that could potentially overwhelm the region’s health care system.

“Given the high positivity rate and increasing numbers across Midwestern states, it’s clear the Midwest is seeing a rapid increase. The most important things we can do are keeping a six-foot distance, hand hygiene and wearing a face mask. I cannot emphasize enough how important that is,” he said.

Studies this year from the University of Cambridge and the University of Hong Kong are showing that wearing a face mask, even a simple cotton mask, in public is effective at slowing the spread of COVID-19, he said.