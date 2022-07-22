Moody wins bull riding event at National High School Rodeo Finals; Short go set for Saturday

South Dakota rough stock cowboys continue to impress at the National High School Rodeo Finals in Gillette, Wyoming.

In the Friday morning performance, Hereford's Thayne Elshere kept his national title hopes alive with a third-place, 72-point ride and currently sits second in the aggregate (154 on two head) with two performances remaining.

In Thursday’s evening performance, bull rider Mason Moody of Letcher covered his second bull of the rodeo with a 63-point effort to win the ninth performance and currently sits second in the average. Custer’s Jestyn Woodward is 12th in the aggregate and was out Friday night with a chance to improve that position.

Bareback rider Jhett Knight of Porcupine placed fourth in the ninth performance with a 67-point ride, his second 67-point effort of the rodeo. Knight currently sits ninth in the aggregate and stands an excellent chance of making the Saturday championship short go.

Other South Dakota rodeo athletes with chances of earning a trip to the short go include Piper Cordes of Wall in barrel racing (currently 12th in the aggregate total for two head).

Denton Good of Long Valley sits sixth (11.49 on two head) in steer wrestling and appears a shoo-in for a short go appearance, while in goat tying both Brylee Grubb of Spearfish (16.53 seconds and seventh overall) and Jaysee Jones of Hayes (16.54 and eighth) look to qualify for the finals as well.

Landry Haugen of Sturgis, a three-event NHSFR qualifier will have her last shot at making the girls cutting short go in Saturday morning’s final long-go performance. Haugen finished runner-up in her first run and will need another quality effort to make the short go.

The NHSFR concludes on Saturday with the 10th and final long round, slated for 9 a.m., and the championship short go, scheduled for 7 p.m.