More big goals ahead for Central's Larson

Cael Larson set his goal on the first day he stepped on the wrestling mat at Rapid City Central High School: win a state championship, and, ideally more than one. And though the realization took a little longer than wished, the Cobbler senior accomplished the initial portion of that objective last year by winning the Class A state title at 120 pounds last spring in Sioux Falls.
Mission one accomplished.
“It felt really good to finally break through after my freshman and sophomore year (state runner-up on both occasions),” Larson said on Wednesday. “Honestly, I came into high school wrestling wanting to be a four-time state champion. Obviously, it didn’t happen, but as a junior I knew I had two more years and two opportunities to get state titles and I achieved one last year and nothing is stopping me from getting another one this year.”
Larson will be one of the three area wrestlers who won state titles at last year’s championships competing in this weekend’s Rapid City Invite at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center. Joining him will be Logan Graf of Rapid City Stevens (a Class B 106 pounds champion while competing at a Custer Wildcat last season), and Max Sailor of Spearfish who earned back-to-back Class A state championships with a win at 138 last season.
A varsity wrestler at Central since the 7th grade, Larson considers quickness on his feet as his most valuable attribute.
“I would say my main strength is speed,” said Larson who won the 138-pound division at the Top of the Rock tournament in Dell Rapids last weekend. “As a freshman, I got the Class A state takedown record for a season with 275. I feel can take down anyone I’m going up against, and my defense on my feet is also top level in the state. Ultimately, I just need to do what I need to do and people have to go through me to win a state title.”
Though confident, the Northern State University wrestling commit, Larson is working hard in the Cobbler wrestling room to improve upon areas of perceived weakness. And, as a senior, to provide leadership to what is a young Cobbler squad this season.
“Definitely need to work on bottom, that’s where I’ve kind of struggled since I got to the high school level, and going into college next year, bottom and top are going to be huge so I’m working on improving in that area,” Larson said. “And I love being a leader and trying to lead by example. I want to show what I’ve got and pass it on to the next generation of Cobbler wrestlers.”
As for his wrestling prowess, Larson is quick to credit his achievements to Cobbler head coach, Lance Pearson, and long-time assistant coach Dave Gorsuch.
“I wouldn’t be where I am right now without Lance Pearson or Dave Gorsuch,” Larson added. “I’ve been fortunate that those two have let me into their wrestling room since I was in the third grade and have been willing to work with me for such a long time. Those guys have made me who I am as a wrestler and as a person and I’m so grateful to them.”
CLASS A PREVIEW
The Rapid City Stevens Raiders will be seeking a third consecutive Class A title when the State Wrestling Championships return to the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center in late February. A one-point winner over Brandon Valley last season, the Raiders must replace a number of long-time stalwarts--Cooper Voorhees, Darien and Declan Malone, and Caleb Brink among them—through graduation. Fortunately, head coach Travis King has quality grapplers returning including fours--Jack Schoenhard, Logan Graf, Riley Benson and Ryan Brink—who are top-ranked in their weight classes in early season polls with which to build around. Brandon Valley and Pierre are loaded as well and will challenge.
AREA CLASS A SCHOOLS
Rapid City Central Cobblers
Head coach: Lance Pearson (18th year as head coach).
Last season – 5th in State.
Returning state placers, qualifiers – Cael Larson (Sr, 120, state champ), TJ Morrison (Sr, 145, 2nd), Landin Winter (Jr, 160, 7th), Jackson Witte (Sr, 220).
Coach’s comments: “We do have some holes to fill. We had some kids we were kind of counting on and for a few different reasons, they didn’t come out, so we will have some youth on the mat this year with some sophomores and freshmen filling in. But I’m excited because I always feel that when you have a sophomore or freshman in there, we are not just looking this year, we are looking for what can we build for the future."
Rapid City Stevens Raiders
Head coach: Travis King (6th year)
Last season – 2nd Consecutive State Class A team Championship as well as State Class A Dual champions.
Returning state placers, qualifiers – Logan Graff (Jr, 106 lb. Class B state champion from Custer), Jack Schoenhard (Jr, 106, 3rd), Caleb Richter (Fr, 113), Jeron Martz (Jr, 120), Tyler Voorhees (Sr, 145, 6th), Tanner Van Scoy (So, 152), Ryan Brink (Sr, 220, 2nd), Eli Huot (Sr, 285).
Coach’s comment: “We have a well-balanced squad this year. Along with the veterans, we will have new kids in there, but they will not be new to Stevens wrestling necessarily. We’ve been developing them in the wrestling room and now it’s their turn. One thing we emphasize is that we don’t look back, we move on to the next season and now that we have to work hard. I don’t think we are the top-ranked team right now when all the teams have their top lineups in there so it will be a handful to get back to the top of the podium this year.”
Belle Fourche Broncs
Head coach: Bill Abell (8th year).
Last season: 26th in state
Returning state qualifiers:Colton Shelley (Sr, 113), Thomas McCoy (So, 126, 6th), Cayden Wolfe (Jr, 145), Cade Bickerdyke (Jr, 160).
Others to watch: Sophomores Nic Lambert, Levi Melanson & Damian Park, juniors Brooks Clooten and Sean Wahlfeldt, and seniors Aiken Crowley, Issac McKenney and Hunter Quenzer.
Douglas Patriots
Head coach: Sean Gholson (23rd year).
Last season: 31st at state.
Returning state placers, qualifiers: Kale Crowser (8th, 113)
Others to watch: Letter winners Malik Ahmed-Hosie, John Updike, Payton Dewitt, Morgan Sandal plus Taylor Lindstrom, Alden Laden and Logan Huber.
Coach’s comment: “I always have high expectations. Our numbers are still not where I would like them, but the wrestlers I have out all have a shot at qualifying for the state tournament and getting up on the podium. The whole state is just taking it week by week and the hope is the COVID doesn’t shut us down. It will take everybody following the rules to keep us safe and sanitized!
Spearfish Spartans
Head coach: John Bokker (5th year).
Last season: 9th at state.
Returning state placers, qualifiers: Josh Hoffman (Sr, 106, 8th), Clayton Donovan (126, 5th), Oakley Blakeman (Jr, 132, 5th), Max Sailor (Sr, 138, state champion, also state champion at 132 in 2019).
Others to watch: Freshmen Mason Schmitz and Elijah Shank, Sophomores Dylan Irion and Mason Schlup, and senior AJ Veldman.
Sturgis Brown Scoopers
Head coach: Mike Abell (5th year).
Last season: 7th at state.
Returning state placers, qualifiers – Evan Osborn (Sr, 106, 7th), Kaden Olson (Jr, 113, 2nd), Kelton Olson (Jr, 120, 5th), Logan Desersa (Sr, 126), Perry Ketelson (Jr, 132, 7th), Zaven Osborne (Sr, 138), Harrison Good (So, 145), Reese Jacobs (So, 160, 5th), Peter Pulling (Jr, 170), Robert Merwin (Sr, 182).
Others to watch: Beau Peters, Korbin Osborne, Aiden Werlinger, Zak Juelfs.
Coach’s comment: “It is tough to put an expectation our right now. I just hope we have a state tournament team. Pierre and Brandon Valley are the heavy favorites but depending upon who transferred where and what recruiting went on across the state, that could change when we see the initial lineups.”
CLASS B
The script for the 2020/21 Class B wrestling season looks to be a carbon copy of the two previous seasons with three-time champion Canton C-Hawks dueling the Winner Warriors for Class B supremacy. Canton returns three of last year’s six state champion wrestlers while Winner has five grapplers atop weight classes in early season polls.
Locally, perennially strong Philip appears to once again be the team to beat in Region 4B. The Scotties are particularly strong in the lower weight classes and return five state placers from last year including sophomore Kip Cordes and senior Cody Donnelly both of whom placed second in last year’s tournament. Custer has quality people in the lower classes as well and will be striving for another top 10 placement at state.
Philip Scotties
Head coach: Matt Donnelly (7th year).
Last season team placement: 8th at state.
Returning state qualifiers: Kip Cordes (10th, 106), Thane Simons (9th grade, 120), Jadyn Coller (12th, 126), Blair Blasius (10th, 145), Cody Donnelly (12th, 195), Burk Blasius (9th grader, 138).
Others to watch:Junior McCoy Peterson, sophomore Gage Ravellette, freshmen Tucker Boe, Lincoln Koehn & Quinn Moon, 8th graders Jace Blasius & Jensen Fitch, and 7th grader William Crowser.
Coach’s comments: "Work hard, have fun and improve each day, and prepare these students for life after high school.”
Faith Longhorns
Head coach: Martie Haines
Last season: 36th
Roster: Roy Antrim (7th, 106), Toarin Humble (9th, 106), Jacob Long (9th, 113), Tayson Jones (Jr, 138), Ian Arneson (Jr, 145), Brodie Bachman (Sr, 160), Shayde Lemmel (Jr, 170).
Harding County Ranchers
Head coach: Casey Olson (4th year).
Last season: 29th at state
Returning state qualifiers: Grey Gilbert (So, 220).
Others to watch: 7th grader Lincoln Wickstrom, 8th graders Nayati Bickerdyke, Ash Eagleand Brenton Padden, sophomore Cade Costello, junior Cade Martin and senior Richard Long.
Hill City Rangers
Head coach: Nick Ferguson.
Last season: 39th at state.
Returning state qualifiers: Braden Weiss (Jr, 113), Tanner Davis (Jr, 285).
Others to watch: Sophomore Issac Dean, junior Tanner Davis and seniors Kollby Houdek, Jaxon Johnson, Benji Mireles, Alan Salinas, Madesi Stedman and Hunter Way.
Hot Spring Bison
Head coach: Ray Ringstmeyer (11th year).
Last year: 25th at state.
Returning state qualifiers: Marcus Harkless (Sr, 220, 7th).
Others to watch: 9th graders Sean Thompson, Caleb Rickenbach and Dawson Kleppe, sophomore Dylan Webb, and juniors Remington Allen, Xavier Wright & Keaton Bissonnette.
Lead-Deadwood Golddiggers
Head coach: Philip Thomas (2nd year).
Last season: 22nd at state.
Returning state qualifiers – Tristen Fierbach (Jr, 132), Dominic Lucero (Sr, 152), Cody Rakow (Sr, 182).
Others to watch – Freshmen Luke Harris, Mekhi Hayes, Isaac Foster, Miles Renner, Ethan Hess, Cope Williams and Dylan Meade, sophomore Preston Lowery, juniors Landon Williams, David Morris & Carter Estes and senior Gage Mau.
Lyman Raiders
Head coach: Chad Johnson (18th season).
Last season: 27th
Returning state qualifiers: Kellen Griffith (Fr, 120), Shilo Mowry (Jr, 126), Tance Wagner (So, 138), Gunner Johnson (So, 182).
Others to watch: 8th grader Braydon Oldenkamp, freshmen Louie Thiry, Rory McManus, Issac McManigal, sophomore Hunter Collins, and juniors Blake Brodrecht & Tristan Penny.
Coach’s comments: “With this season, we would like to get kids placing at the state tournament. Knowing the challenges with the virus, we just hope everyone is flexible in scheduling and everybody stays safe.”
Newell Irrigators
Head coach: Dylan VanDerBoom, (1st year).
Last season: 31st at state.
Returning state qualifiers: Caleb McGregor (Jr, 182), Chase VanDerBoom (Jr, 126).
Returning state placers – Chase VanDerBoom (25-14)
Others to watch: Garrett Winkler (Jr).
Coach’s Comments: “So far with one tournament down it definitely looks like we are headed in the right direction. Chase and Caleb will be definitely be competitive state wide, and Garrett Winkler will work his way up to state.”
St. Thomas More Cavaliers
Head coach: Nick Durham (13th year).
Last season: 40th at state.
Returning state qualifiers: Tyson Durham (So, 120), Luke Bodine (Sr, 160).
Others to watch: Kolby Denke (So), Weston Edwards (9th).
Coach’s comment: “We have a very small team this year as Covid as impacted some decisions and just low numbers in the school as well. We are looking for Tyson and Luke to get back to state this year and Kolby, transferred here at the end of last year, but all four guys have varsity experience.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!