More big goals ahead for Central's Larson

“I would say my main strength is speed,” said Larson who won the 138-pound division at the Top of the Rock tournament in Dell Rapids last weekend. “As a freshman, I got the Class A state takedown record for a season with 275. I feel can take down anyone I’m going up against, and my defense on my feet is also top level in the state. Ultimately, I just need to do what I need to do and people have to go through me to win a state title.”

Though confident, the Northern State University wrestling commit, Larson is working hard in the Cobbler wrestling room to improve upon areas of perceived weakness. And, as a senior, to provide leadership to what is a young Cobbler squad this season.

“Definitely need to work on bottom, that’s where I’ve kind of struggled since I got to the high school level, and going into college next year, bottom and top are going to be huge so I’m working on improving in that area,” Larson said. “And I love being a leader and trying to lead by example. I want to show what I’ve got and pass it on to the next generation of Cobbler wrestlers.”

As for his wrestling prowess, Larson is quick to credit his achievements to Cobbler head coach, Lance Pearson, and long-time assistant coach Dave Gorsuch.