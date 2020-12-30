More details released in fatal crash

An SUV driver who fatally hit a woman Tuesday afternoon is not suspected of speeding or drinking while the pedestrian stepped into the road while wearing dark clothing and likely intoxicated, the Rapid City Police department said in a Wednesday news release.

The crash was reported around 4:55 p.m. Tuesday and police arrived to find Terri Leading Fighter, 37, already deceased and lying in the street on the 1100 block of West Omaha Street, the release says. The driver was uninjured.

The SUV came to rest near the curb of the eastbound lanes in front of the Omaha Street Plaza sign, located east of the intersection and crosswalk with 12th/Founders Park street. There was no apparent damage to the front of the car. A boot and beanie remained on the road.​

The three eastbound lanes were closed for less than three hours after the crash as police investigated the crash.