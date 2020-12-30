More details released in fatal crash

An SUV driver who fatally hit a woman Tuesday afternoon is not suspected of speeding or drinking while the pedestrian stepped into the road while wearing dark clothing and likely intoxicated, the Rapid City Police department said in a Wednesday news release.
The crash was reported around 4:55 p.m. Tuesday and police arrived to find Terri Leading Fighter, 37, already deceased and lying in the street on the 1100 block of West Omaha Street, the release says. The driver was uninjured.
The SUV came to rest near the curb of the eastbound lanes in front of the Omaha Street Plaza sign, located east of the intersection and crosswalk with 12th/Founders Park street. There was no apparent damage to the front of the car. A boot and beanie remained on the road.
The three eastbound lanes were closed for less than three hours after the crash as police investigated the crash.
The crash site is west of the construction and curvy, reduced lanes in front of the Founders Park parking lot. All three eastbound lanes at the crash site were open on Wednesday morning while the westbound lanes had traffic cones set up to reduce the lanes.
Police spoke with witnesses who said they saw Leading Fighter walk into the road before being hit by an eastbound SUV, the release says. Surveillance video from the area corroborated what witnesses said.
“At this point in the investigation, police have no reason to believe that alcohol or speed is a factor on the part of the driver of the SUV,” the release says.
All drivers involved in fatal crashes are tested for alcohol impairment and the tests showed the driver wasn’t intoxicated, Medina said.
A preliminary blood test shows a a high concentration of alcohol in Leading Fighter’s blood, the release says. That factor, plus the fact that she was wearing dark clothes while stepping into a road outside of a crosswalk, all contributed to the crash.
No criminal charges are expected at this time but the investigation is ongoing, Medina.
The investigation is being conducted by the Critical Accident Reconstruction Team with help from the Rapid City-Pennington County Drone Team.
