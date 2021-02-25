More information on Ravnsborg crash will be released this week, Noem says

PIERRE | Gov. Kristi Noem announced at a Thursday morning press conference that more information on Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg’s September vehicle crash, which resulted in the death of Joe Boever, would be released either later today or Friday.

Noem said she spent 10 hours on Monday reviewing the whole case and the evidence, particularly the two interviews the North Dakota Bureau of Investigation conducted with Ravnsborg in September and October. Noem directed the Department of Public Safety to release information related to the case as a part of her commitment to transparency, according to Secretary of Public Safety Craig Price.

During the second interview with Ravnsborg, he asked investigators where their report would go. When they told him it would only go to the South Dakota Highway Patrol and the Hyde County state's attorney, he was relieved: "Good," he said.

"The governor said she's gonna put them out all when they come," Ravnsborg said in the interview and sipped his water loudly.

Noem clarified that all information released has been and will continue to be approved by the Boever family.