More information on Ravnsborg crash will be released this week, Noem says

PIERRE | Gov. Kristi Noem announced at a Thursday morning press conference that more information on Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg’s September vehicle crash, which resulted in the death of Joe Boever, would be released either later today or Friday.
Noem said she spent 10 hours on Monday reviewing the whole case and the evidence, particularly the two interviews the North Dakota Bureau of Investigation conducted with Ravnsborg in September and October. Noem directed the Department of Public Safety to release information related to the case as a part of her commitment to transparency, according to Secretary of Public Safety Craig Price.
During the second interview with Ravnsborg, he asked investigators where their report would go. When they told him it would only go to the South Dakota Highway Patrol and the Hyde County state's attorney, he was relieved: "Good," he said.
"The governor said she's gonna put them out all when they come," Ravnsborg said in the interview and sipped his water loudly.
Noem clarified that all information released has been and will continue to be approved by the Boever family.
Noem said reviewing the case drove her decision to call for Ravnsborg to resign on Tuesday, and not long after her announcement, Rep. Will Mortenson, R-Pierre, filed articles of impeachment against Ravnsborg. She has not spoken with Ravnsborg since the accident.
Noem said the impeachment process is an administrative one and that her administration would be paying close attention to the unprecedented proceedings.
Price said he supported the Legislature’s decision to impeach.
“As law enforcement officers, maintaining public trust is critical,” Price said. “Law enforcement officers are held to a higher standard. We know that and we accept that. We carry a badge that carries significant responsibilities. It requires us to have honor, integrity, and requires us to tell the truth every single time.”
Price acknowledged that law enforcement officers are not perfect but the expectation remains they should be truthful.
“The chief law enforcement officer of our state answers to our citizens, who are represented due to their elected legislators. So when I’m asked about whether I support this administrative process, I do. They’re the ones that need to look into see if there’s an employment manner that needs to be addressed,” Price said.
The Department of Public Safety operates independently from the attorney general. Price said Ravnsborg’s continued presence in that office has not impacted the department's ability to perform its duties.
The impeachment process is currently being formalized, and the resolution will be brought forward in the House next week, according to House Majority Leader Kent Peterson, R-Salem.