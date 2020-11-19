More volunteers sought as demand for Meals on Wheels increases

Meals on Wheels keeps food on the table for more than 1,200 senior citizens each day in western South Dakota. The nonprofit is seeking the community’s help to meet the rising need for home-delivered meals.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread, more seniors are choosing to protect their health by staying home and using services such as Meals on Wheels. The nonprofit has experienced a 39% increase in clients this month, and today it will provide 900 Thanksgiving meals just in Rapid City.

The nonprofit serves people 60 and older who are homebound, food insecure, or who cannot easily access or prepare food for themselves, said Jodi Litz, development specialist for Meals on Wheels Western South Dakota. Meals on Wheels is looking for more volunteers to make deliveries, clean coolers and supplies, and help with some food preparation. The nonprofit also needs financial donations.