More volunteers sought as demand for Meals on Wheels rises

Meals on Wheels keeps food on the table for more than 1,200 senior citizens each day in western South Dakota. The nonprofit is seeking the community’s help to meet the rising need for home-delivered meals.
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread, more seniors are choosing to protect their health by staying home and using services such as Meals on Wheels. The nonprofit has experienced a 39% increase in clients this month, and today it will provide 900 Thanksgiving meals just in Rapid City.
The nonprofit serves people 60 and older who are homebound, food insecure, or who cannot easily access or prepare food for themselves, said Jodi Litz, development specialist for Meals on Wheels Western South Dakota. Meals on Wheels is looking for more volunteers to make deliveries, clean coolers and supplies, and help with some food preparation. The nonprofit also needs financial donations.
“Specifically for our population being the most vulnerable to COVID-19, they’re having to do a lot more to keep themselves well,” Litz said. “Going into winter, we see an uptick every year. … With COVID-19, the fear they would get (infected) just going out to get groceries is very real. Right now we’ve seen a huge spike in COVID-19 numbers so we encourage our participants to stay home. They are looking for ways to access their basic needs without putting themselves at risk.”
Meals on Wheels’ primary need is for drivers to deliver meals. “We have 22 different routes in Rapid City. Drivers go out Monday through Friday. It’s very likely we’ll have to extend those to more routes," Litz said.
In Rapid City, volunteers are needed for the “sous kitchen” where coolers and other supplies are cleaned and sanitized after meals are delivered, Litz said. Volunteers also could assist with “second meal” preparation for clients who want meals for evenings or weekends. Based on its current number of volunteers, Meals on Wheels is considering moving to bi-daily delivery to continue at capacity. That means offering more frozen foods.
Meals on Wheels in Belle Fourche and Hill City also need help, Litz said.
Support Local Journalism
“The volunteerism piece is difficult since people are being asked and told to isolate and stay home. Those that continue to need services suffer the most. It’s a difficult Catch-22,” Litz said.
Meals on Wheels’ costs for food and expenses are funded by the Older Americans Act, grants, philanthropy and fundraising. Clients who receive Meals on Wheels services are never billed for their meals, but many choose to donate funds to support the service, Litz said
Like volunteer numbers, financial donations have dropped during the pandemic. That trend has stretched multiple service organizations and nonprofits in the region, Litz said.
In March, at the beginning of the pandemic, “there was a huge outpouring of people offering help,” Litz said. “Now, there’s a lot of compassion fatigue.”
“We’ve seen an increase in demand but a decrease in donations. The economy hasn’t been very strong and people are concerned about their futures right now,” Litz said. “One thing I would like to underscore is that yes, we at Meals on Wheels are in need of volunteerism and donor support, but the broader nonprofit community in Rapid City is also feeling the strain of the marked increase in need for services while also seeing the same decrease in volunteerism and philanthropy.”
Any individuals or groups who are able to volunteer or donate – whether for Meals on Wheels or another community nonprofit – are encouraged to do so, Litz said. The 211 Helpline’s Volunteer Connections can matches volunteers with organizations in need.
“Please reach out and give if you can,” she said.
For more information, to volunteer or to donate to Meals on Wheels, go to mealsprogram.com/volunteer, or call the Meals on Wheels office at 394-6002.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!