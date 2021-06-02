Morgan Peterson brings state title back to Edgemont

Peterson also got off to a good start, something she said she hadn't done the last time she ran in the regional meet.

"I knew I needed to have a better start, and I felt like I had a lot better start," she said. "I was coming around the corner about fourth, so I passed a few people and the one girl (Wiebers) fell and that's when I thought, 'Here's my chance, I need to go.."

She took the lead with a few hurdles to go and won the race in 47.23 seconds, with Mackenzie Hemmer of Colman-Egan second at 48.02.

"She was coming down the last stretch looking strong," said Martin. "I think she went from fifth to second going up to the final hurdles. She took advantage of maybe once in a lifetime opportunity. She went hard all of the way."

Although she had run the 100 hurdles in the past — and finished eighth at state — tripling her effort in the event's distance was going to be a change and something she would have to learn in a hurry.

In her first race this season, she ran it in 54 seconds. The second race she was two seconds faster and the third she was four seconds faster, setting an Edgemont school record.