Mother charged with murder in death of 2-year-old

As 24-year-old Precious Black Elk sat in the Pennington County Court on Wednesday morning waiting for her arraignment on murder charges, she sobbed "I didn't mean to do it," to her lawyer.

Black Elk originally faced second-degree manslaughter and child abuse charges in the February 2021 death of her two-year-old adopted daughter in Box Elder. The case was referred to a grand jury, who indicted Black Elk with either premeditated first-degree murder, second-degree murder or first-degree manslaughter.

The first-degree manslaughter count alleges Black Elk caused the death of the toddler while engaging in another felony, aggravated child abuse.

The toddler, born in June 2018, is identified as A.I.R in the July 13 indictment that recommended charging Black Elk with the higher charges.

According to previous court testimony, Black Elk admitted to police that she lost her temper with the toddler. The child was reportedly beaten and had extensive bruising.

At the time of the child's death, the Box Elder Police Department said Black Elk called 911 from the Valley Village mobile home community in Box Elder to say that a child was not breathing, a news release said. The Box Elder police and fire departments plus the Rapid City Fire Department arrived to find the two-year-old girl unresponsive and beyond resuscitation.

Officers called in investigators from the police department and Pennington County Sheriff's Office after seeing bruises, the release said. In a February 2021 hearing, Black Elk's family claimed the victim recently had a brain surgery prior to her death, which caused the bruising.

However, police said an autopsy found the child's manner of death was a homicide, not an accident or natural death. The remainder of the police report remains sealed.

Black Elk could not be convicted of all three of the new counts. State law says the inclusion of the alternative counts in an indictment essentially states that the death of the child happened in one of three criminal ways.

Interim Pennington County State's Attorney Lara Roetzel represented the state and Angela Colbath appeared as Black Elk's defense attorney at Wednesday's arraignment. Circuit Court Judge Robert Mandel presided over the hearing and read Black Elk the new charges and her rights.

Colbath filed an affidavit on Tuesday requesting a change of judge. The affidavit states that Black Elk cannot have a fair and impartial trial before Mandel. According to state law, the defense does not have to state a reason for requesting a change of judge.

An evidentiary hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Oct. 5. Black Elk remains in custody at the Pennington County Jail on a $100,000 cash-only bond.

Premeditated first-degree murder is a class A felony with a mandatory minimum of life in prison and a maximum of the death penalty and up to a $50,000 fine. Roetzel noted that the state does not intend to pursue the death penalty.

Second degree murder is a class B felony with a mandatory life sentence and up to a $50,000 fine, and manslaughter in the first degree is a class C felony with a maximum of life in prison and up to a $50,000 fine.