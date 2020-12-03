Mother-daughter team developing shopping plaza in west Rapid City

Construction along Sturgis Road in Rapid City is transforming the former location of Family Thrift Express into a modern strip mall with a vintage name.
The 6,400-square-foot property will become a four-unit Sooper Dooper Plaza. The property’s owner, April Wenzel, and her daughter, Kelsey Wenzel of Rapid City, are putting a drive-through coffee shop at one end. Three other units are available to lease.
The plaza name is a nod to Rapid City history. According to groceteria.com, the property was home to a Sooper Dooper grocery store from 1957 to 2000, an era when they existed in towns throughout South Dakota. The Sooper Dooper store became part of the Family Thrift – now Family Fare – chain and transitioned into a Family Thrift Express, which closed in October 2017.
April said the contractor for the project, Peter Neumann of Gustafson Builders, remembers the previous Sooper Dooper grocery store.
“That’s what got us interested in the name … just to keep a little nostalgia,” April said. “We even kept some of the lights off the old building to use on our patio. We just thought it was kind of neat.”
Neumann, who has lived in Rapid City for about 50 years, recalls the 20,000-square-foot Sooper Dooper store was consistently busy. At one time, Sooper Dooper and a Piggly Wiggly in Baken Park were the grocery shopping options for west Rapid City residents, Neumann said.
April said developing the property is an opportunity to help Kelsey pursue her goal of entrepreneurship.
“Ever since she was in junior high, it’s been her dream to own a coffee shop,” April said.
The Wenzels’ shop at Sooper Dooper Plaza will be Coyote Coffee with Western-style décor. Kelsey, 24, will manage it while April said she’ll have a behind-the-scenes role. The shop will have a few tables for eating as well as drive-through service with a menu of bakery snacks, sandwiches and specialty coffees. Mother and daughter hope Coyote Coffee will be ready to open in April 2021, and they estimate they’ll hire about 12 employees.
In addition to Coyote Coffee, Neumann said one of the other three units is designed so it could adapted for a food-related business such as a sub sandwich shop.
The Wenzels hope that future tenants who lease the other three units will bring in businesses that are community oriented, April said.
