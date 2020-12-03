Mother-daughter team developing shopping plaza in west Rapid City

Construction along Sturgis Road in Rapid City is transforming the former location of Family Thrift Express into a modern strip mall with a vintage name.

The 6,400-square-foot property will become a four-unit Sooper Dooper Plaza. The property’s owner, April Wenzel, and her daughter, Kelsey Wenzel of Rapid City, are putting a drive-through coffee shop at one end. Three other units are available to lease.

The plaza name is a nod to Rapid City history. According to groceteria.com, the property was home to a Sooper Dooper grocery store from 1957 to 2000, an era when they existed in towns throughout South Dakota. The Sooper Dooper store became part of the Family Thrift – now Family Fare – chain and transitioned into a Family Thrift Express, which closed in October 2017.

April said the contractor for the project, Peter Neumann of Gustafson Builders, remembers the previous Sooper Dooper grocery store.

“That’s what got us interested in the name … just to keep a little nostalgia,” April said. “We even kept some of the lights off the old building to use on our patio. We just thought it was kind of neat.”

