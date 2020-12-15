Motocross pro James Carter signs with Monument Health

Freestyle motocross athlete James Carter has had his share of mishaps in his 13 years of a professional in this action sport.
Rebounding
from the injuries hasn't always been easy. Carter, however, hopes to get through some of those trials and tribulations and take a step forward in his career as he signed Tuesday a sports performance agreement with Monument Health Sports Performance Institute.
"Getting the chance to sign with Monument is one of biggest accomplishments in my career," said Carter, a Rapid City resident. "This I feel is going to take me to the next level and get me where I want to be in our sport."
Carter joins Tamara Gorman, world-class triathlete and Martin Christofferson, hopeful for the U.S.A. Olympic Bobsled Team, in signing with Monument Health Sports Performance Institute.
Carter’s race history includes:
• First Place ASA FMX World Championships
• First Place Monster Energy X Pilots Tour
• First Place Costa Rica X Nights
• First Place IFMXF Best Whip
• Third Place IFMXF FMX
• Red Bull X-Fighters
• Nuclear Cowboys
• Nitro Circus
“Motocross is a rigorous sport and these athletes, as with all athletes, need to be physically and mentally prepared in order to perform their best,” Mike Latour, Monument Health Director of Musculoskeletal Care, said in a release. “We are very excited to be added to James’ performance team and help him with his career aspirations. We are also excited to help recognize and promote the sport itself, as it continues to grow in popularity both regionally and worldwide.”
Carter said that having a place like Monument is going to make him feel 100 percent safer with the workout, having the best physical therapy and doctors.
"I don't see anything here that somebody wouldn't want being an action sports athlete or any type of athlete," he said.
Carter said that with motocross their main focus is core and cardio. He said there might be more cardio for a supercross rider who is riding a 20-minute moto, but he maintains that core and shouyders will be his best workout.
"I feel with what I am doing on the bike is actually pulling on my shoulders more and I have had dislocation on my right shoulder quite a few times," he said.
In 2012, Carter suffered a broken femur and tip fib three months apart. He thought he could ride sooner with the broken femur, but he was mistaken. He was out from April 2012 to January 2013.
At that time, he admits it was tough having back-to-back injuries and he didn't feel he was in the right place, and he didn't have a place like Monument to be able to go to.
"My mindset was not the same. I was struggling with all of that," he said. "Having those injuries and looking back, I feel better coming here already. I think in the future my mindset of keeping my body healthy will make me a better rider. It will help on mobility if something would happen. If I was to crash, I know I will have the right place to go and come back faster 100 percent."
Carter, 31, has been a professional freestyle motocross rider since he was 18 years old. He admits the last 13 years have gone by faster than he thought it would, but with that said, he believes he has a long career still ahead of him.
"All of the times being hurt I wasn't sure exactly what to do. We did have some riders pass away in our sport and you get in a mindset of not knowing, keeping that backup and making sure your mind is always focused and being able to do this as long as you want to," he said. "There are a lot of guys in our sport that are older, so I feel I have a long career ahead of me. I'm able to get to where I want to be, and if I get out and ride, I know I will be feeling my best."
In freestyle motocross riders normally compete by themselves, although there could be some head-on competition. They're doing tricks, hanging on to the bike, letting go of the bike.
If they fall, they'll fall from 35-40 feet in the air.
With 2021 coming up, Carter said that in South Dakota, with snow on the ground, he won't be able to ride as much as he would like. Normally he trains in California in the winter, but that might not happen this year, and he is OK with that.
"The mindset and muscle memory doesn't go away from what we do on bikes, so it is more, "How do you feel?," he said. "So coming here (Monument) and being in shape, knowing the next time I go and ride, it might be a month from now, I'll know my shoulder will be strong enough."
Jim Rix, Monument Health Southern Hills Manager of Sports Medicine and Performance, said, "We are pleased and excited to be partnering with an individual that values his pursuit of enhancing his own physical and mental performance as well as impacting individual athletes’ lives throughout the motocross community. The Sports Performance Institute is excited to begin working with James’ performance team to further the growth within the sport of motocross.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!