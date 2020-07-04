Motorcycle rider dies in crash north of Hot Springs Friday night

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

One person died late Friday night in a motorcycle- vehicle crash that occurred north of Hot Springs.

Names of those involved are not being released pending notification of family.

A 1999 Pontiac Grand Prix was northbound on U.S. Highway 385 when it collided with a southbound 2016 Harley Davidson FLHXS motorcycle which was traveling in the northbound lane. The 37-year-old man driving the motorcycle, who was not wearing a helmet, was thrown from the motorcycle and died at the scene.

The 29-year-old male driver of the Grand Prix suffered serious non-life threatening injuries and was taken by ambulance to a Rapid City hospital. Three juvenile passengers each suffered minor injuries. All four vehicle occupants were wearing seat belts.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash. All information is only preliminary.