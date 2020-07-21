Motorcycle rider killed in crash near Custer

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 70-year-old man died Tuesday morning in a truck-motorcycle crash south of Custer.

The names of the drivers are not yet released pending notification of family members. They were the only people involved.

A 2008 Harley Davidson FLHTCU motorcycle and a 2008 Freightliner truck hauling gravel were both northbound on U.S. Highway 385. As the truck tried to pass the motorcycle, the motorcycle began a left-hand turn into an approach. The two vehicles collided.

The 70-year-old male driver of the motorcycle was thrown from the motorcycle and was pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing a helmet.

The 64-year-old male truck driver was not injured. He was wearing a seat belt.

A charge is pending against the truck driver.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash. All information is only preliminary at this point.

