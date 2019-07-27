A motorcyclist died Friday afternoon after a driver hit him head-on Friday afternoon near Johnson Siding, according to a news release from the South Dakota Highway Patrol.
Criminal charges may be filed against the 76-year-old woman who is accused of hitting the man after she crossed her Nissan Rogue into his lane while driving eastbound on Highway 44 at 1:50 p.m. She collided head-on with the 58-year-old driver of a Harley Davidson FLHTCI at mile marker 32, one mile east of Johnson Siding.
The motorcyclist, who was wearing a helmet, died at the scene while the woman, who was wearing a seatbelt, was taken to the hospital for serious but non-life threatening injuries.
Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the case. Names of the victim and car driver aren't being released until their families are notified.