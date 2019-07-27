{{featured_button_text}}
Crash Logo

A motorcyclist died Friday afternoon after a driver hit him head-on Friday afternoon near Johnson Siding, according to a news release from the South Dakota Highway Patrol. 

Criminal charges may be filed against the 76-year-old woman who is accused of hitting the man after she crossed her Nissan Rogue into his lane while driving eastbound on Highway 44 at 1:50 p.m. She collided head-on with the 58-year-old driver of a Harley Davidson FLHTCI at mile marker 32, one mile east of Johnson Siding. 

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

The motorcyclist, who was wearing a helmet, died at the scene while the woman, who was wearing a seatbelt, was taken to the hospital for serious but non-life threatening injuries. 

Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the case. Names of the victim and car driver aren't being released until their families are notified. 

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
1
1