Mountain West postpones fall sports

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LARAMIE, Wyo. — For now, the plug has been pulled on Wyoming’s football season.

The Mountain West on Monday announced the postponement of football and the rest of its fall sports indefinitely. In a release, the league said it will start to “explore the feasibility” of rescheduling fall sports competitions, which includes the possibility of playing a football season in the spring.

Wyoming, one of the Mountain West’s 12 football members, was scheduled to hold its first full practice of fall camp Tuesday. Practices have been postponed indefinitely.

“Nothing is more important than the health and well-being of our students, student-athletes, coaches, faculty, staff and overall communities,” said Mary Papazian, San Jose State’s president and chair of the Mountain West Board of Directors. “Through the hard work of many over the past several months, the conference made every effort to create an opportunity for our student-athletes to compete, and we empathize with the disappointment this creates for everyone associated with our programs. The best interest of our students and student-athletes remain our focus, and we will persist in our efforts to forge a viable and responsible path forward.”