Mountaineers swat Yellow Jackets with late comeback

Black Hills State took a 21-0 lead over Western Colorado on a 4-yard jump pass from Nolan Susel to Harold Dobbin with one minute, 51 seconds left in the second quarter.

The Mountaineers responded with 22 straight points to take a 22-21 lead with 14:17 left in the third quarter, and proceeded to down the Yellow Jackets 28-27 Saturday at Lyle Hare Stadium in Spearfish.

It marked the second straight loss for BHSU (5-2, 3-2 RMAC) after a 6-0 start to the season. Western Colorado improved to 4-3 overall and 4-1 in conference play.

The Mountaineers outgained the Yellow Jackets 413 yards to 362 yards and averaged 5 1/2 yards per play on 75 plays.

Connor Desch led the way for Western Colorado. The quarterback completed 20 of 36 passes for 233 yards and two touchdowns with an interception. Desch added four carries for 33 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

His primary targets Malik White and Deyvon Butler each hauled in four receptions for 77 and 64 yards respectively. Butler caught both touchdown passes and added four carries for 33 yards and a rushing touchdown.

Josh Cummings gashed the Jackets with 21 carries for 95 yards and a touchdown. Cummings added two catches for 24 yards.

Darrious Gaines and Carson Mandrell led the WCU defense with six tackles each.

Chance Eben finished the game 17 of 28 passing for 135 yards with two interceptions and no touchdowns.

Cameron Goods and Isaiah Pressley carried the bulk of the weight offensively in the run game. Goods rushed 11 times for 97 yards and a touchdown and Pressley rushed seven times for 71 yards.

Susel added 10 carries for 48 yards and two touchdowns and completed one pass for a four-yard touchdown.

Jamin Wurtz led all BHSU receivers with four catches for 43 yards.

Ryder Blair led the Yellow Jackets defensively with 10 tackles, including two tackles for loss and a sack.

BHSU returns to action Saturday at Colorado School of Mines in Golden, Colorado.