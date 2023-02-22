One person was injured Wednesday morning when a moving truck they were driving went over an embankment and crashed into an apartment building.

According to the Rapid City Fire Department, the collision occurred near the intersection of Fifth and North streets. The driver lost control of a moving truck, went over an embankment and retaining wall before hitting the apartment building.

Rapid City Fire Department Public Information Officer Tessa Jaeger said the driver had to be extricated from the vehicle and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Brendyn Medina with the Rapid City Police Department said slippery road conditions were a factor in the incident.