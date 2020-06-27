Mt. Rushmore Classic bigger and better despite pandemic

Normally the Crush practice in December and go all of the way through, and then they got shut out by COVID-19.

"We couldn't even gather in small groups as a team, so a lot of girls did their own things," he said. "We're still coming into our stride a little bit. You learn, and like I told the girls today, you have to make adjustments in every at-bat, every pitch. Usually that is a step we figure out in the gym, now we have to figure it out during games."

Rapid City Defenders 12-under coach Robyn Beaird said she likes the Mt. Rushmore Classic as they are basically just starting off their season.

"They are still shaking off their jitters because they haven't had a chance to play much ball," she said. "This is a great tournament for kids to come out and play in."

Beaird is now coaching her grand daughter, Bailee, after originally coaching her daughter, Ashton Beaird.

"I wasn't sure how I would feel from 18s to 6s. That first year was a little bit of a battle, but that was a lot of fun," she said about coaching Bailee when she was 6. "It is rewarding, the kids are great. I love kids, and I love sports

In all of his years in softball, DenHerder said that one thing he has noticed is the level of play over the year has just continued to rise.