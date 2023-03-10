Pennington County Sheriff Brian Mueller said he has well-worn boots to fill after taking leadership of South Dakota’s largest sheriff’s office in January.

Mueller, who has been on the job for three months, follows former Sheriff Kevin Thom, who served for 12 years. Thom took the office after Don Holloway, who held the office for nearly three decades.

In the 26 years Mueller has worked for the sheriff’s office, he was under both Thom and Holloway’s administrations.

“Two of probably the strongest sheriffs in the history of the state of South Dakota were mentors of mine,” Mueller said. “Those are big shoes to fill and to try to follow, but they have built such a solid foundation here at the sheriff’s office that it’s very exciting to be part of moving forward.”

Mueller said both Thom and Holloway are “just very good human beings” who were committed to the community and easy to work for because they expected two things from those under them: to work hard and to treat people well.

“That resonates with people that get into this field to help people,” Mueller said. “I think a lot of law enforcement across the country has lost that focus, but we've had that here for generations, and that's exciting to be part of.”

The size of the shoes Mueller has to fill can be measured partially by the size and reach of the sheriff’s office. Mueller is officially the boss of the office's 432 employees who work across the county and in Rapid City. The office’s annual budget is over $38.3 million, 33% of the county’s total budget of $117.4 million.

The office’s jurisdiction covers nearly 2,800-square-miles and well beyond the typical law enforcement duties of patrol, arrest and investigation. The Pennington County Jail is the largest in the state. The Western South Dakota Juvenile Service Center is one of three in the country that house Bureau of Prison detainees, Mueller said.

Unsurprisingly, Mueller said he is not an expert in every single area — geographically or otherwise — that the sheriff’s office envelopes, but he said he focuses on finding the people that are.

“I have to rely on staff who are experts in those areas, and we have those experts that work in all four of our divisions,” Mueller said. “I really feel like part of my job is to make sure that they have the resources, the training, to do their job to the best of their ability, not for me to go learn how to be a counselor or learn how to run a specific program or one of our facilities.”

Although Mueller has no plans to change the entire office from how his predecessors led it, he said he has different strengths than other sheriffs and the office will evolve as the community continues to evolve.

The most recent census places the county's population at 111,806, and the area is only expected to grow in the coming years with the arrival of the B-21 at Ellsworth Air Force Base and continued development in the region.

“We continue to evaluate what we’re doing, whether it’s effective or not. We’re looking at making some changes, but not because we were doing things wrong in the past, but because we have more information,” Mueller said.

One of the areas he hopes to make changes is the number of resources available to inmates in jail.

“I've challenged our staff to look at different things that we're doing and see if we can come up with a new way to deal with these individuals that we’re warehousing," Mueller said.

That could include providing education, building job skills, and dealing with substance abuse issues, "while we have a captive audience, while they're in our facility, to try to change their trajectory and behavior on the back end, so, hopefully, they don't come back into the system again,” Mueller said.

Those changes could also mean better retention of corrections officers and new positions. In 2022, the PCSO as a whole had 125 people leave and hired 122 people, that’s a turnover rate of nearly 30%, and Mueller said people can tend to view corrections as “a glorified babysitter job,” but it can be more than that when people are service-oriented and want to help people.

“We're going to create more career tracks in corrections to be able to accomplish that, so I think it will attract a different level of employee,” Mueller said.

The sheriff also said the office has been working behind the scenes to have a more positive impact on the homeless population in Rapid City and the county.

“It’s not against the law to be homeless, but we do have a part of our homeless population that are out there, committing crime, and creating nuisances in our community that people are very upset about,” Mueller said. “Is there something we can do differently in our community to have a positive impact on this group of people and help them, give them a hand up to help them out of that situation?”

Mueller plans to continue the community partnerships the office has with local, state, tribal and federal law enforcement as well.

That includes partnerships with the Rapid City Police Department that include working together on investigations and sharing a SWAT team — the city-county Special Response Team. The PCSO also partners with the RCPD and the Rapid City Fire Department on the city-county water rescue team.

They also work with RCPD and the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation to share duties on the Internet Crimes Against Children Unit (ICAC) and the Unified Narcotics Enforcement Team (UNET). ICAC investigates child sex abuse cases and cases involving solicitation of minors digitally.

In September 2022, the PCSO signed an historical agreement with the Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety to allow either agency to enter the other agency’s jurisdiction when they request help.

“We’re very excited about that,” Mueller said. “These boundaries don't protect us from violent crime. from the drug abuse that we're seeing in these areas. All of us recognize that, and all of us want our communities to be safer.”