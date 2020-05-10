Multiple road and bridge repair projects begin this week

It is spring in South Dakota. That means blue skies, green grass and orange traffic cones. Several road construction projects are nearing completion in the area and several more begin this week.
Here is a list of projects:
Work Begins on East North Street
The South Dakota Department of Transportation says pavement repair work will begin on East North Street in Rapid City on Tuesday, May 12.
Work includes concrete pavement, curb and gutter, and spall repair in both the north and southbound lanes of East North Street and at the I-90 Exit 60 eastbound off-ramp.
Traffic will be reduced to a single lane on East North Street and the I-90 off ramp will be narrowed.
Work is expected to be complete on June 4.
The overall completion date of this project is Sept.18, 2020.
Tru-Form Construction is the prime contractor of this $831,000 project.
Bridge Work Begins on Highway 16B
The South Dakota Department of Transportation says bridge work will begin on Highway 16B at mile marker 67.98 in the east and westbound lanes near the intersection of Highway 79 on May 11.
Work includes shoulder strengthening, new median pavement, new approach slabs and pavement to improve the ride over the bridge.
Traffic will be reduced to a single lane with work expected to be complete by July 7.
The overall completion date of this project is July 17, 2020.
PCIRoads, LLC. of St. Michael, Minnesota is the prime contractor on this $1.7 million project.
Bridge Work To Begin on Interstate 90 Near Sturgis
The South Dakota Department of Transportation says bridge work will begin in the westbound lanes of Interstate 90 near Sturgis on Tuesday, May 12.
Work includes shoulder strengthening along with new approach slabs and pavement.to improve the ride over the bridge.
Traffic will be reduced to a single lane with a reduced speed limit of 45 mph when workers are present and 65 mph during off-work times.
The contractor expects work to be complete by June 18.
The overall completion date of this project is July 17, 2020.
PCIRoads, LLC. of St. Michael, Minnesota is the prime contractor on this $1.7 million project.
5th Street
Effective immediately and periodically through the month of May, the north bound driving lane of 5th street will closed between Elk Street and Fairmont Boulevard. Heavy Constructors will be completing a concrete pour for the new hospital parking ramp. The closure will be put up and taken down several times throughout this timeframe.
Lion Drive
Beginning Monday, May 11, 2020, Lion Drive will be closed to through traffic between Haines Avenue and Seahawk Drive for grading, repair and paving of the roadway and sidewalk. The project also includes the Packer Place cul-de-sac. Residential access will be allowed. The project is scheduled to be completed Friday, June 12, 2020.
Sheridan Lake Road Project to Begin May 11
Oftedal Construction Inc. will begin construction on the Sheridan Lake Road Reconstruction Project on Monday, May 11, 2020. Tree removal will begin within the work limits on private property. Private utilities are currently in the process of relocating their facilities in advance of the project and Pennington County has also begun tree removal within the work limits on Forest Service property.
Motorists are advised traffic will be disrupted from Albertta Drive west towards Highway 385. Left-hand turns across lanes are discouraged to allow for continued flow of traffic. Motorists are asked to be aware of suddenly slowing and merging traffic, changing work zone locations, reduced speeds through the work zone, and construction workers and equipment adjacent to the driving lanes.
The prime contractor on the $22.9 million-dollar project is Oftedal Construction Inc. of Miles City, Montana. The overall completion date for the project is July 1, 2022.
Intersection Improvements on Highway 16 at Cosmos Road
The South Dakota Department of Transportation says a project to improve the intersection on Highway 16 at Cosmos Road will begin Monday, May 11, 2020.
The project includes the construction of a new turn lane at the intersection of Highway 16 and Cosmos Road.
Traffic will be limited to the driving lanes, both north and southbound, a 45-mph speed limit and a 16-foot width restriction through the work zone. Work will be taking place in the median.
This is just one of the intersection improvements to be constructed with this project. Currently, there are improvement under construction on Highway 16 at the intersections of Enchantment Road, Table Rock Road, and Promise Road in Rapid City. The project also includes intersection improvement on Highway 79 at Black Gap Road, which is scheduled to begin in the next few weeks.
The prime contractor on this $1.1 million project is Mainline Contracting of Rapid City. The overall completion date is Oct. 30, 2020.
Motorists should be prepared for suddenly slowing, stopped, and merging traffic, as well as construction workers and equipment adjacent to the driving lane.
Surface Repairs Starting in Wall
The South Dakota Department of Transportation says crews will begin work at Exit 109 on Interstate 90 in Wall on Tuesday, May 12.
The first phase of work will be focused on Airport Road between the westbound exit ramps and West South Boulevard and includes milling, repairing and replacing the asphalt surfacing.
Starting Monday, May 18, crews will begin work to mill and overlay the exit ramps and the crossroad at Exit 109. This work will require closing the exit ramps between the hours of 6 a.m. and 4 p.m. Only one set of ramps (east or westbound) will be closed at a time with traffic routed to Exit 110.
The work on Airport Road and Exit 109 is expected to be complete by Friday, May 22.
Work at the Exit 110 westbound off ramp is currently scheduled to for May 28-29 and includes repairing and patching the existing surfacing.
Additional work included in this contract includes pavement repair, patching and overlay work at various locations on West South Boulevard and Glenn Street between May 28-June 9.
Motorists are asked to be aware of suddenly slowing and merging traffic, changing work zone locations, reduced speeds through the work zone, and construction workers and equipment adjacent to the driving lane.
The prime contractor on this $2.13 million project is Western Construction, Inc. of Rapid City.
The overall completion date for the project is June 26, 2020.
Omaha Street Project to Begin May 18
Heavy Constructors, Inc. will begin construction on the first phase of the Omaha Street Reconstruction Project on Monday, May 18, 2020.
Motorists are advised the westbound lanes from 12th Street/Founder’s Park Drive to Cross Street will be closed and two-way traffic will be placed in the eastbound lanes.
This first phase of construction will progress along this stretch of road from east to west, beginning at 12th Street/Founder’s Park Drive, and is anticipated to run through June 2020. Work being done during this time includes:
• Traffic Control
• Asphalt and concrete removal in westbound lanes
• Storm sewer construction
• Grading and graveling operation
• Concrete placement for three westbound lanes along with curb and gutter
Business access on Omaha Street will remain open at all times. Access to Founders Park will be limited to a single approach. Left-hand turns across lanes are discouraged to allow for continued flow of traffic. Motorists are asked to be aware of suddenly slowing and merging traffic, changing work zone locations, reduced speeds through the work zone, and construction workers and equipment adjacent to the driving lane.
The prime contractor on this $14.4 million-dollar project is Heavy Constructors, Inc. of Rapid City. The overall completion date for the project is May 27, 2022.
