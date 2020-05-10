Multiple road and bridge repair projects begin this week

Effective immediately and periodically through the month of May, the north bound driving lane of 5th street will closed between Elk Street and Fairmont Boulevard. Heavy Constructors will be completing a concrete pour for the new hospital parking ramp. The closure will be put up and taken down several times throughout this timeframe.

Lion Drive

Beginning Monday, May 11, 2020, Lion Drive will be closed to through traffic between Haines Avenue and Seahawk Drive for grading, repair and paving of the roadway and sidewalk. The project also includes the Packer Place cul-de-sac. Residential access will be allowed. The project is scheduled to be completed Friday, June 12, 2020.

Sheridan Lake Road Project to Begin May 11

Oftedal Construction Inc. will begin construction on the Sheridan Lake Road Reconstruction Project on Monday, May 11, 2020. Tree removal will begin within the work limits on private property. Private utilities are currently in the process of relocating their facilities in advance of the project and Pennington County has also begun tree removal within the work limits on Forest Service property.