Muncy comes through to close Days of '76 strong

“I won second on that horse back in the day. The last time I was 86 on him in Deadwood. He’s a darn good horse. I saw him in Belle Fourche and he was outstanding so I just need to go out and do my job tonight,” said O’Connell who came into the night sitting 26th in world standings. “I’ve got some ground to make up for sure. I know I’ve going to have to rodeo a little harder than some guys now just to get back up with them. But as long as they keep having these rodeos, I will catch some steam here one of these days.”

Another Rapid City bareback rider by way of Charleville Australia, wasn't as fortunate. Jamie Howlett came into Deadwood sitting No. 3 in the PRCA world standings, an achievement considerably aided by wins at Wall and Mobridge earlier in the month.

Howlett’s return trip to the South Dakota rodeo scene didn’t go as well as a re-ride bucking horse came out a little lacking horsepower resulting in a 78-point ride.

Despite the Deadwood setback, Howlett remained upbeat about his prospects of earning a first trip to the National Finals Rodeo.

“This year I’ve drawn better horses and my mentality has been stronger, too. Since August of last year, I’ve been really trying to really knuckle down on my mental approach, and I feel that’s helped out a bunch this year,” Howlett said.