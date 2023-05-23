A mural celebrating the cultures and friendship of Rapid City and its sister city Apolda, Germany, is now a permanent art installation at Douglas High School.

The puzzle-like mural is composed of 90 canvases; most were painted by students in Elke Kuegle’s beginning and advanced German classes. The mural project was a collaboration between Kuegle and motivational speaker and artist Martina Hahn, with some funding for materials provided by the Goethe Institute in Chicago, Hahn said.

The Goethe Institute is the Federal Republic of Germany’s cultural institute that promotes the study of German worldwide and encourages international cultural exchange. In October 2022, Douglas High School became the first school in South Dakota and only the 14th in the United States to become a PASCH (Partner School Network) sponsored by the Goethe Institute. There are more than 2,000 partner schools in 120 countries.

Kuegle is originally from the Bremen-Hamburg region in northern Germany, and she co-founded Douglas’ German program. The PASCH network supports teachers and students of the German language by providing training, materials and events for students.

Hahn is a national and international speaker and art instructor. She gives presentations for corporations, businesses, nonprofit organizations, schools and universities. Hahn’s work regularly involves creating puzzle-like murals that groups paint and assemble as a team-building exercise.

For Douglas’ mural, Hahn designed and painted an image using landmarks and symbols that represent Rapid City and Apolda, including Mount Rushmore, Crazy Horse, a bell from Apolda’s renowned bell museum, a Doberman, and more. Rapid City and Apolda have been sister cities since 1994.

Kuegle’s students did not see the entire mural design before they started painting. Hahn cut a copy of her mural into 90 pieces; each student chose a piece to reproduce.

“We have some artsy kids who are really, really good and some kids that are not as confident. I let them choose the difficulty level [of their piece of the mural],” Hahn said. “Sometimes you have nothing but blue sky in one square, and then they don’t have a sense of ‘I failed.’ It’s just as important as a detailed part.”

“It gives the kids a real sense of ‘I did something a little uncomfortable because I’m not an artist.’ When it’s all put together…it’s a reflection of a lot of really cool things. Even though each piece is different, you see the cohesion,” she said.

During German classes on May 11 and 12, Hahn taught students how to copy their section of the mural onto a canvas in the correct ratio and paint it.

“When you break down a mural, students don’t see the whole picture, so they can focus on the small parts,” Hahn said. “It gives the students a sense of ‘I’m part of this group, because if my painting were missing, there’d be a big hole.’”

Hahn lives in Michigan, but like Kuegle, she is originally from Germany. Students got an immersive experience learning the German language as they painted.

“We’re holding the entire painting session in German, all the way from first-year to third-year students, but that’s part of the teaching,” Hahn said.

Though students had a design to follow and were instructed about the colors to use, they added something personal to each canvas.

“We asked them to hide their favorite German word in there and draw a little picture of what it means, so if somebody doesn’t know German they can see the word and figure out what it means,” Kuegle said. “The purpose is that you always see new things when you look at it.”

“This is going to be a fun, really beautiful vivid colored mural,” she said. “Students are memorialized there...They can go by and see it, and it’s being part of something that’s bigger than you.”

Each student who painted a portion of it will receive a copy of the finished mural. Hahn said the design will also be available to use on greeting cards, mugs or other items to celebrate the Rapid City-Apolda sister city friendship.

Kuegle trained to be a science teacher, and she uses her passion for science by incorporating elements of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) into her German classes. She wanted to add art as well.

“I feel like you can’t not use it. It’s everywhere around us,” she said. “We do a lot with the environment. With my level three kids…their final project [which they present in German] is about consumerism and how does it affect the environment — food waste, being vegan, the problem with plastic, alternative energies, shopping local.”

Kuegle’s level one students are learning food words and are presenting a restaurant skit in German for their final project.

“They planted their own food, so there’s little pots of vegetables sprouting in a corner of the classroom,” she said.

Hahn said support from the Goethe Institute for supplies helped jumpstart the mural project. The mural is also sponsored by Douglas High School and the DHS German Club.

“I thought about, maybe we can all paint the same little canvas and study a famous artist from German culture, and Martina said why don’t we tap into our sister city [relationship]?” Kuegle said.

Building international relationships

Hahn and Kuegle hope the mural sparks interest in learning the German language and curiosity about other people and cultures.

Kuegle grew up in West Germany before the fall of the Berlin Wall. Now, she works closely with the Sister City organization and helps coordinate student tours to Apolda.

“It’s been amazing for me as a teacher, and then doing these exchanges I learn so much about how people grew up in East Germany,” Kuegle said. “We can exchange those experiences and it’s a real eye opener.”

“The benefit of a sister city is…it’s good that we embrace other cultures, and it has given us really a lot of new perspectives and joy,” Kuegle said, noting a delegation from Apolda visited Rapid City in April and gave a presentation about sustainability at Western Dakota Technical College’s Earth Day celebration.

“We can learn from each other how we can make the world a better place,” Kuegle said. “What works for them maybe will work for us. I think it’s important that we have those relationships.”

“Every time we go to Apolda, we make so many new friends everywhere. The relationships the students make — that’s the highlight of everything. Those relationships last into adulthood and a lot of times they’re forming lifelong connections with each other,” she said.

When Douglas became a PASCH school, the German Consul General from the General Consulate in Chicago, Wolfgang Mössinger, visited Douglas for an interactive assembly with students.

"We are living in difficult times where international cooperation is more important than ever,” Mössinger told students during his 2022 visit.

The PASCH program strengthens the relationship between Germany and the United States.

Hahn echoed the importance of international relationships.

“We have so many problems in our world with hostilities...Sometimes we’re closed off to people who look different or people who eat different foods or speak differently or dress differently. We don’t understand them…This is where the exchange program can be a tool where you open yourself up to people to get to know them. It takes away the fear of the unknown,” Hahn said.